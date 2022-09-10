It’s not surprising that the two people who have been most disruptive toward Freeport City Council being able to conduct the people’s business voted against measures putting obstacles in the way to continuing their behavior. Unfortunately, the action was required to move the city forward.
Council during its meeting Tuesday approved limits to how many items a single council member can ask to be put on an agenda. It also passed by the same 3-2 vote restrictions on how often a council member can revisit the same agenda topic after a council majority rejects it. Requested items also must have supporting documentation before they are added.
None of those regulations is especially palatable in a democratic system, but they are necessary in Freeport’s case.
On multiple occasions in recent months, the agenda would be filled with a dozen or more items requested by the same two council members, and when it came time to address the items, the members were wholly unprepared to do so. Either the supporting documents for the discussion weren’t provided or given to other members without any time for the information to be absorbed.
Other times, the same topics would be posted to allow for grandstanding after a majority of council had dismissed the arguments during previous sessions. The tactic would result in exceptionally lengthy, unproductive meetings.
It was no way to attempt to conduct city business. Too often, as evidenced by the number of special meetings being required just to get anything accomplished — such as the one Monday to get the budget and tax rate adopted in time — council is not handling the business its residents expect.
Freeport has a long, embarrassing history of its elected officials having priorities other than the betterment of the city. Residents have seen bloc voting, bullying, personal vendettas and other unbecoming behavior from people who are supposed to lead them. During times of political peace, it’s understood that it’s only a matter of time before the city comes off its meds and the erratic, hostile practice of government will return.
For all its history, though, it is difficult to recall a higher level of dysfunction than is currently being seen in the city. Good people and a wealth of potential are being damaged by it. No developer in their right mind would want to expose themselves to the strafing conducted routinely in council chambers.
We have called on Freeport’s council members, as have many residents, to pull things together in the past and put the people first. Since that hasn’t worked, it was time to take away some of their toys, which is what happened with Tuesday’s votes.
Let’s hope it works.
