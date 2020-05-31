Angleton graduates leapt and danced as the rain poured, the perfect end for a graduation for the ages.
What started out a perfectly social-distanced solution for a senior year robbed by the COVID-19 shutdown — graduates were temperature screened and masked on the way in, seated six feet apart spanning the entirety of Wildcat Stadium field — ended in a raucous release of energy when the alma mater closed and the class song began.
Sunflowers hoisted, caps tossed, hair flying, the Angleton Class of 2020 got their celebration. For just about two minutes, for the group of graduates who remained on the field, music blared and rain cleansed months of frustration, uncertainty and distance. Fears of what comes next gave way to contagious, pure, kid-like joy.
The stands weren't full, the cheers weren't deafening, but this was familiar. This is the way it was supposed to be.
The jumping, dancing, togetherness of it all ended not long after it started. So did the rain, as if on cue, as graduates filed out, home to private celebrations with families who had been watching the festivities via livestream.
What they saw from their couches, and what Sweeny, Brazoswood, Brazosport and others celebrated this weekend as well, were ceremonies painstakingly planned by school officials anxious to do everything they could for these kids. It wasn't what they were used to, but it meant a great deal.
Graduates in Angleton had their foreheads scanned, visited a hand sanitizer station, then simply entered and found their seats, posing for photos and milling around the field with friends. Some wore the commemorative "Class of 2020" masks handed out at the entrance, while others simply used them for photo props and left them in their chairs.
Instead of the traditional procession, they watched video messages from Kim Kardashian West, Chuck Norris and an array of sports stars.
Angleton Principal Anthony Smedley's message to the graduates was to stay in the race. Everyone starts, he said, but only the committed reach the finish line. The longer the race, the more hurdles and obstacles, the more commitment is required.
"Everyone will get knocked down, but not everyone will get back up," Smedley said. "Everyone will get a chance, but not everyone will take it."
Valedictorian Emily Kristensen urged classmates not to let the uncertainty of the moment take away from the success they have earned.
"Mandy Hale said 'Trust the wait. Embrace the uncertainty," Kristensen said. "'When nothing is certain, anything is possible.'"
If anything is certain, it's that these graduates enter a world filled with strife.
Heavy stories of racial injustice, death and protests gone wrong flew outside Wildcat Stadium, Hopper Field and Bulldog Stadium this weekend. Arguments over masks and businesses reopening and what's right for our seniors raged on, but inside, for this night, it was all right.
A proud grandmama yelled "That's my baby girl!" A father could barely contain his pride as he recorded his salutatorian son's speech, and an assistant principal's son swallowed her in a hug as soon as he left his friends on the field, his twin sister, also a graduate, beaming there too.
Similar stories played out at other graduations around Brazoria County on Friday and Saturday, under God's own masterpiece of a watercolor sky. They were sunsets that reminded us of the beauty out there, waiting for us after the rain.
