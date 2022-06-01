The heavy rains received 10 days ago coupled with the moistening from passing showers some parts of the county experienced Tuesday morning could lead to a false sense that our water situation is OK heading into the heat of summer.
It’s not, and the time to start conserving water is now.
Brazoria County has floated in between severe and extreme drought readings for weeks now, with the West of the Brazos area, in particular, seeing more concerning readings. For the year, the county has received only about half as much rain as it does on average, a trend that held up in May.
When we have been graced with rain, most often it arrived for a day, sometimes two, then gives way again to a baking sun that quickly evaporates it before it can soak the soil. Only five days during May did the official gauge at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport in Angleton register measurable rainfall, never eclipsing a full inch of precipitation. The average number of rain days for May is about nine.
Looking solely at our county doesn’t encapsulate the full picture. To the north, in areas where the Brazos River is fed water, drought conditions are more severe. The result is less water flowing toward the Gulf — which means less water to feed Brazoria County crops and satisfy the growing area’s supply needs.
To be clear, the county is not at risk of calling for water rationing or a burn ban anytime soon. Supplies are sufficient at the moment and for the weeks ahead. But conservation now will at minimum delay those things needing to happen if not prevent them entirely.
Cutting back on water usage is easy. Measures such as ensuring there are no leaky pipes, turning off the water while brushing teeth and washing dishes and learning to live with a lawn that isn’t golf course quality are among them.
Most of Southern Brazoria County uses a mix of groundwater and that supplied by the Brazosport Water Authority, which pulls it from the Brazos River. Neither is an infinite resource, and it hasn’t been that long — perhaps a decade — since our region experienced severe drought conditions.
Long-term forecasts show we could be facing the next one, and for all of us to cope with it, conservation now is the best response.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
