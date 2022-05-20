A SHAME
The problems families with infants and toddlers are experiencing finding baby formula right now shows both the good and bad side of social media.
Moms unable to breastfeed are benefiting from being able to post requests for people who have extra formula to share or tips on which stores might have some available. New mothers producing more breast milk than they need for their own child are using social media to offer excess to other moms struggling to locate formula.
The unfortunate flip side is the usual struggles against disinformation, of which there never is a shortage.
Anecdotal claims of women being able to switch their purchases to Amazon Canada and having their orders fulfilled found many believers, though unless the purchaser planned to visit Nova Scotia, they’ll never get their shipment, the company said. Claims that our friends to the north aren’t experiencing similar shortages also are untrue, given that Canada gets almost all of its formula from the same U.S. plants as Americans do.
Social media also is abuzz with viral posts that formula is made available to infants who are in detention camps near the Mexican border after entering the country illegally. It shows the Biden administration is prioritizing illegal immigrants’ needs over those of American, a sentiment echoed in a news release last week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
First, our country is in a pretty pathetic state when calling on babies to starve is a winning political strategy. Second, the law requires the federal government to provide the formula and has for 25 years.
While not plentiful, baby formula is available through websites and to varying degrees in local stores, though the supply of some brands is extremely limited. Restrictions on how many containers can be bought at once are an inconvenience intended to prevent hoarding so more families have access to it. The causes of the shortage are the same supply-chain issues experienced by thousands of other products, coupled with a main production facility being shut down while authorities investigated a potential bacterial infection — no different than when people couldn’t find salad kits because inspectors found listeria.
Like that crisis, the baby formula supply problems will pass in the coming weeks. Short-term alternatives are available and consulting with the family doctor can help determine which will work best.
Allowing fear to take hold and becoming easy prey for disinformation will only exacerbate a difficult time for families with infants and toddlers.
ACCLAIM
Friends of the River takes on crucial role itself
Friends of the River San Bernard, an organization started more than 15 years ago with the primary mission of reopening the river’s mouth into the Gulf of Mexico, has greatly broadened its role in recent years.
Among the most important is its work monitoring the health of the river, a function made more crucial as information about the discharges from the Brazoria wastewater treatment plant into the San Bernard became known. Friends of the River commissioned a $10,000 study to determine exactly what bacteria and other pathogens might be fouling the water river residents use for recreation.
With the river mouth about to be reopened again, recreational uses are bound to increase and anglers become more successful as the level of aquatic life increases — which is what happened after the last mouth reopening. People need to know just how safe the river water is.
The company that conducted the water testing, CRG Texas Environmental Services, will discuss its findings during a community program at 10 a.m. Saturday at the FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B in the Holiday Shores Subdivision. The data will be used as a current snapshot as well as to monitor environmental changes in the future.
Grassroots work like that being done by Friends of the River is a laudable example of what a caring group of people can accomplish for the betterment of the whole community.
