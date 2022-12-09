THE STORE
Look at all these decorations. Santas and wreaths, strings of lights and stockings hung with care next to a Styrofoam Frosty the Snowman, all celebrating a religious holiday.
We’ve clearly confused ourselves with what is offensive to some people’s beliefs and what is appropriate. As your Politically Correct Officer, it is my job to put a halt to these inappropriate idols. Yes, we live in a time of victimization when almost anything we say, do or celebrate can, and will, offend someone.
Remember back when around this time of the year we would greet others with “Merry Christmas?” Now it’s “Happy holidays.” This covers everyone, even those with no particular religion. Bill O’Reilly got a lot of mileage out of his crusade against “the war on Christmas.” Then O’Reilly was fired over a series of sexual harassment charges, but I think a “war on Bill O’Reilly” may be a good idea. (Incidentally, don’t use the word “crusade.” President George W. Bush used it briefly as a title for his ordered invasion of Iraq. For some reason the Muslims didn’t like the word.)
Christmas has become a controversial celebration. Judges have ruled against Christmas displays at public schools. Some parents objected to school plays and programs about Christmas. What about a stable and manger on a courthouse lawn? Somebody will sue. Others are more traditional. Our newly re-elected Texas Ag Commish Sid Miller posted: “If one more person says Happy Holidays to me I just might slap them. Either tell me Merry Christmas or just don’t say anything.” Of course, Miller went to Oklahoma for something called a “Jesus shot” and tried to bill Texas taxpayers, but it did show his religious side.
This spat over Christmas greetings is relatively new, but it is in keeping with just how the wrong quote, even the wrong word, can get you in trouble, especially if you are in public office, or seeking one. In 1967, Michigan Gov. George Romney (Mitt’s father), responding to a question about an earlier visit to Vietnam, said that he “had the greatest brainwashing that anybody can get when they go over to Vietnam.” Uh-oh. No one wanted a president who was brainwashed. Romney soon ended his campaign.
In 2006, George Allen Jr., son of the famed coach of the Washington Redskins (oops), was running for re-election as the U.S. senator from Virginia. During a campaign speech Allen pointed to the dark-complexioned S.R. Sidarth of East Indian heritage, who was filming the event as a “tracker” for the opposing Jim Webb campaign. In what was dubbed as his “Macaca moment,” Allen said: “This fellow over here with the yellow shirt, Macaca, or whatever his name is. He’s with my opponent. … Let’s give a welcome to Macaca, here. Welcome to America and the real world of Virginia.” The word Macaca denotes a genus of monkeys and, in some cultures, is considered an ethnic slur. Allen, who had been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2008, ended his political career.
Closer to home, in 1990, Clayton Williams, the GOP nominee, was the favorite to become the next governor of Texas. At a rally, a storm erupted and Williams said bad weather is like rape, “if it’s inevitable, just relax and enjoy it.” Hello, Gov. Ann Richards.
Today we live in a time of extreme cancel culture. According to Dictionary.com, cancel culture refers to “the popular (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.” This cancelling is getting to be a bit much. Notice all the empty pedestals around the South which previously held statues of Confederates, sometimes generals on horseback but often just Johnny Reb holding his rifle. Other Confederate cancellations were more local. Houston ISD renamed several schools named for Confederate officials. My favorite traitors were Sidney Lanier, a poet, author, composer and, oddly enough, a school teacher. Lanier’s crime is that, as a young man during the Civil War, he was captured by a Union warship, thrown in prison where he contacted tuberculosis and never recovered.
And the school named for John H. Reagan, a Texan who was postmaster general of the Confederacy, was changed. Those postmen were almost soldiers.
Quaker Oats rebranded Aunt Jemima. The companies that make Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth’s and Cream of Wheat reviewed their products’ labels and branding. Land O’Lakes has removed a Native American woman from its products.
As for Christmas, we are due for some political correctness. Santa is Saint Nicholas, a saint. That smacks of religion. This from the ERCOT Choir: “Silent night, holy night, all is cold, not very bright.” When performing at the GOP Christmas Gala and MAGA Fund Raiser, the Montrose Men’s Chorus had to hum through “Don we now our gay apparel,” and “God bless ye merry gentlemen” sounded too merry. How about Rudolph the Red? A white Christmas?
Merry Christmas!
