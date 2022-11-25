What a great fight by the underdogs, outspent, outblitzed and outnumbered! Well, that was the case for Democrats in other parts of the country where the Red Tsunami turned into a mild Red Tide. But here in Texas, it was another disaster. I feel like the commander of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 8, 1941.
In statewide elections, we lost every single race, and we have since Ann Richards was elected governor in 1990. Our big hope this year was Beto O’Rourke. He was a fresh face — back in 2018 when he almost defeated Ted “Cancun” Cruz. Now Beto is up for membership in AARP. Three swings and you’re out, Beto. Gov. Greg Abbott received 4.4 million votes or 54.8 percent to Beto’s 3.5 million or almost 44 percent. Abbott won by better than 10 percent. In politics that’s a landslide.
Our candidate had several problems. Donors were hesitant to write him another check. Yet coupled with what Abbot raised, this was the most expensive gubernatorial race Texas has ever seen. With the tab still being tabulated, Abbott and O’Rourke together spent $160 million. Our boy did well in Harris County, beating Abbott by 10 points, 54 to 44 percent. But Abbott creamed Beto in the hinterlands.
Take Loving County in far West Texas, the least populated county in the lower 48. Abbott easily whopped Beto 69 to 6. The Loving County 2020 Census counted 64 people of all ages and 59 people of voting age. Go figure.
Elsewhere, we thought our candidates would do well in the Valley. We did fairly well but not enough to help our statewide candidates. The banner in our Brownsville campaign office: “Tejanos always vote Democrat” was probably not a good idea.
Besides the race for governor, we also bombed with the race for lieutenant governor. Dan Patrick, the Official State Demagogue, easily won over Mike Collier. The two opposed each other in 2018 and Patrick actually did better this time. And what does it take to defeat a candidate for state attorney general who faces seven-year-old felony fraud charges? Who has an FBI investigation going into alleged bribery charges? Is facing disbarment by the State Bar of Texas for spearheading false efforts to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election? Answer: Ken Paxton, who only needs an R by his name on the ballot.
The GOP agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller, went to Oklahoma for a “Jesus shot,” whatever that is, and attended a rodeo in Mississippi and charged both to the taxpayers of Texas. Miller won by 13 percentage points. It was the same when the tainted and great friend of the oil biz which he is supposed to regulate, Wayne Christian, coasted to victory by 15 percent. You thought the State Board of Education was ruled by right-wing nuts? Candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races, giving Republicans one more seat on the board. There will be 10 Republicans and 5 Democrats.
On and on. Remember that Texas Democrats ran Texas longer than the communists ran the Soviet Union. Longer than the PRI ruled Mexico. This is the party of Sam Rayburn who controlled the House while Lyndon Johnson ran the Senate. We now have Cruz, who is so disliked by his colleagues that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a fellow Republican, said, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.” Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert asked if the Bureau of Land Management could change the course of the moon’s orbit, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
Lessons learned from the Great Texas Democrat Debacle of 2022: Texans like to freeze in the dark. They want to arm our teachers with bazookas but allow psychotic 18-year-olds to buy any gun they wish. Don’t say, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” In the Valley, our candidates should not end their campaign speeches with: “Remember the Alamo!” Do not mention President Joe Biden, but always wear a MAGA cap. That will puzzle the voters, but remember you are dealing with people who confuse Marfa with Mafia, think Beto is the UT Longhorn mascot and believe “liquidity in your portfolio” means a bottle of Ozarka in your briefcase.
But don’t sulk. You were defeated because there was voter fraud.
