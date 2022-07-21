Olympic g ymnast Mary Lou Retton did a series of commercials for the Revco drugstore chain, now part of CVS, that ended with the catchphrase “And another thing…” The implication was even after all the things she had just talked about, there were more for people to consider.
Retton could replicate that catchphrase with the Federal Railroad Administration, which seems to find another thing Angleton has to accomplish before it can have its quiet zone reinstated. Many of the violations that prompted the federal agency to require locomotive whistle-blowing at crossings were rather ticky-tack, so Angleton’s frustrations are understandable.
Federal regulators informed Union Pacific on Jan. 14 that its engineers needed to start blaring their horns after a surprise inspection revealed some inadequacies at city railroad crossings. It marked the end of 13 years of the city having a quiet zone as the railroad’s trains passed through Angleton.
The Angleton quiet zone includes eight crossings, two of which are closed. Among the deficiencies the railroad administration cited was one of the signs on the railroad installed at 60 feet while needing to be between 60 to 100 feet from the railroad tracks, and reflective barbs required to be 60 feet from the crossing being just 57 feet.
In the seven months since learning about the problems, Angleton has spent about $30,000 on upgrades and its engineering firm billed $15,000 to bring the crossings into compliance. The cost will go up as its existing paperwork from its 2008 certification is no longer considered valid by the Federal Railroad Administration.
“FRA is currently working with the city to revise its Notice of Establishment (NOE) to ensure that the safety upgrades which have been made are accurately documented as required by law,” Federal Railroad Administration Deputy Director of Public Affairs Warren Flatau said. “Once the revised NOE is finalized and formally submitted, routine locomotive horn sounding should cease 21 days later.”
We don’t want to dismiss the importance of ensuring the crossings are safe before granting quiet zones. A train horn at a deficient crossing could be the only thing standing in the way of a tragedy. The issue here, however, is a consistent communication problem in regulators making clear what has to be done and throwing up more red tape every time the city addresses the problems they were told to fix.
“This has been going on long enough, and the FRA and the railroad need to get this worked out as soon as possible,” state Rep. Cody Vasut said. “The city has bent over backward to meet their demands, and at this point, it’s getting ridiculous.”
The city has done everything asked of it, only to be told afterward it needed to do more. The Federal Railroad Administration needs to stop moving the goalposts and let Angleton residents have a good night’s sleep again.
