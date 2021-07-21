Legislators need to consider importance of voters
It seems that some of our Texas legislators don’t value our votes very highly. When the comprehensive voting bill (SB 7) was being negotiated during the last hours of the regular session, a whole new section was added to make it easier to contest an election. Not only were new grounds added on which to bring a contest, but the standard of proof was lowered. Instead of having to show actual irregular voting occurred, the new section would have allowed an election to be overturned on allegations that it was likely it occurred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.