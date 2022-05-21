Reading some of the reactions to the revelation that Volkswagen, the No. 2 automaker in the world, is considering making Port Freeport a new port of entry for its vehicles made the cliché “this is why we can’t have nice things” resonate loudly.
Complaining about the port’s tax rate, Freeport’s roads and how bad traffic is not exactly throwing out the welcome mat at a time Brazosport and Brazoria County should be hitting their knees in prayer that we win the project.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment. Hundreds of new, well-paying jobs. Even with property tax abatements, hundreds of thousands of dollars in other new revenue would be generated by the company and its workers. That type of project doesn’t knock on Freeport’s door every day, and it’s an opportunity that should not go unanswered.
Port Freeport and city officials have been working hard to sell VW on building its proposed facility at a 149.7-acre site on the south side of Highway 36 West at the intersection with Velasco Boulevard. No, that is not East End property.
The facility essentially would be a staging area for the company, whose president last month told “60 Minutes” he is committed to expanding Volkswagen’s market share in the United States. Vehicles from locations such as Europe and Mexico would be processed at the site for delivery to dealerships, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“If the deal is finalized, the project would result in approximately a $115 million investment and create approximately $28.5 million in new assessed value, generating revenue for Freeport, Brazoria County, Brazosport ISD and others,” Kelty said. “It would also support the creation of up to 300 new permanent jobs in Freeport.”
But it is not a done deal yet, Port Freeport officials continue to emphasize. Pieces such as tax abatement agreements being requested from local entities are an important part of the process, and they have yet to be finalized. A public hearing on the package Freeport is offering — seven years at 100 percent abatement with sliding reductions the three years thereafter — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Area residents should show up at Freeport’s public hearing to loudly voice support for the project. Port and city leaders should then send a video of it to Volkswagen’s negotiators to show how much this area wants their investment.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.