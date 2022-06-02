The two perspectives applied to law enforcement this week demonstrate the difficulties of the job we ask them to do and the imperfections of the people we ask to do them.
Headlines have been dominated in recent days by the bungled response by officers in Uvalde to an active shooter on an elementary school campus. While children and teachers inside were being gunned down, officers waited outside for a command to go in and stop the carnage.
That command didn’t come from local commanders for more than an hour, according to investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Thirty minutes after the gunman entered the building, 19 police officers are in the hallway near the classrooms where the shooter had locked the doors. No one has the keys to unlock them.
More shots are fired in a classroom as police wait.
The inaction and lack of preparedness is painful, knowing children were laying inside bleeding out while others are calling 911 begging for police to help.
Then we have the flip side.
Surfside Beach Reserve Officer Robert Bosco and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy James Saldivar didn’t hesitate when they were stopped by witnesses and told there were swimmers in trouble at Surfside Beach. Each reacted quickly and smartly, shedding nonessential gear and heading into the treacherous water.
Bosco rescued a 25-year-old Houston man May 22 who had been pulled out by the riptide. Bystanders and other first responders helped get the man to shore and loaded him into an ambulance.
Saldivar had the wherewithal to grab a surfer’s board as he headed more than 200 yards out to rescue a 41-year-old woman Saturday. He used the board to help him reach the struggling woman and then ferried her back on it against a strong current.
Both officers credited their training in water rescue with being able to save those people’s lives.
“My training has helped me a lot; we go over different scenarios,” Saldivar said. “This is what we do as law enforcement. We think of the worst possible scenarios and we prepare if it does happen.”
The officers in Uvalde also had undergone training late last year to prepare for a potential active shooter on campus. Many of the standard protocols taught during those exercises weren’t followed in the response to the May 24 campus assault. Why that’s the case will be debated for months to come.
The reality is our heroes sometimes are human.
Bosco and Saldivar demonstrate why we have such a strong “Back the Blue” movement in Brazoria County. They put their own lives at risk for the sake of those they are sworn to protect, something officers do routinely without attracting headlines.
That respect should not be diminished by the leaders and officers in Uvalde, who responded to horrific circumstances with indecision and inaction. A badge does not remove human fallibilities. It also does not create heroes — that comes from a person’s character.
Back the blue because of officers like Bosco, Saldivar and all the others who do a dangerous job without recognition. Ensure accountability because of officers like those who failed the children of Uvalde.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.