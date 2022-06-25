Facts readers see a local editorial page as vital to their community newspaper.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote in this space about a large newspaper company’s decision to move away from a traditional editorial page in every issue. Gannett, the chain of 250 newspapers, planned to cut nationally syndicated columns and focus more on hometown voices. It was a cost-saving measure, for sure, though Gannett didn’t announce it as such. Rather, the company said the change was reader-driven, that polling showed readers don’t want to be lectured, are tired of pieces that stoke division without offering solutions and repeat partisan talking points they can get from any number of other news sources.
So I asked you how you felt about newspaper editorial pages. Are they important?
I hoped two or three of you would take the time to drop me a note. Instead I heard from more than a dozen of you, a high number when you consider most people only take the time to write when they’re angry. There was strong consensus, and not what I expected it to be.
Here are excerpts from a few messages from my in-box:
“I am perhaps an atypical reader in that I seek out editorials before moving on to other parts of the newspaper. I especially enjoy the Austin American that has liberal and conservative pieces side by side.”
“I hope you don’t drop Lynn Ashby. He is my favorite columnist and always good for a chuckle!”
“... I like the idea of transitioning to more hyper-local editorials because that’s specifically what I read The Facts for (local news.) I couldn’t care less what Lynn Ashby or other large voices have to say on the political flavor of the day. I skip right over it. I’m much more interested in the editor’s take on the Freeport city council botching the VW proposal and news such as that. I easily can get all the national and world news and opinions I want from other sources. The reason I subscribe to The Facts is because I can’t get reliable news about my community and information on current events here in Brazoria County from other sources.
“The Facts does a great job and I’m happy to be a daily reader. However, if a tweak was made to have less of the filler like Lynn Ashby and more stories such as the scoop…. I’m all for it.”
“I check every opinion page of every issue of all three papers I take. I want opinion letters and actually read some. In a very real way this is my ‘kitchen table,’ so to speak, and all I do is listen. No need to contribute. Opinion pages are the core of the paper to me.
“I believe opinion pages are a necessity for a local newspaper like The Facts. How else is the public going to express their thoughts on any subject matter? This page is the only way some people know what is going on in their community or even in the county, state and nation.”
These responses tell me a few things about our readers.
For one thing, you’re intelligent. You know the difference between opinion and fact, and you welcome both in your paper, so long as it is labeled as such.
You value the perspective on the news that The Facts opinion page provides, and you, like me, believe local news and opinions are the most valuable thing about the paper. Also, I love the Scoop, as well. More of that. I agree.
Finally, there is no consensus on Lynn Ashby, just like there is none on Michael Morris or myself, for that matter. We’ll all keep showing up on this page.
We want you here, too. Have a take on something you read in the paper or something about the community? Write us a letter or a guest column. Heck, maybe we’ll even sign you on as a regular contributor.
It’s a great privilege to be invited into your homes five days or more a week, and I enjoy getting to know you all, whether I meet you in person or hear from you by email.
We take pride in our opinions page and are grateful to be family owned by a company that values local news and editorials.
