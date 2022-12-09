ACCLAIM
Fences usually are intended to discourage attention, but the wooden barrier in Surfside Beach is purposely drawing eyes.
Panels on the fence that adjoin the Fort Velasco replica site are being adorned with works of art that tell the history of the coastal community. Before it became Surfside Beach, the former home to the fort served as both a commercial hub and provided security for those in Austin’s Colony and the Republic of Texas.
Dortha Pekar, a member of the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and Old Velasco/Surfside Historical Committee, is leading the project, which is still in development.
“They did a little bit of imaging and there were some anomalies in that area so they decided to put a fence up and it ended up being a very expensive fence,” Pekar said. “At some point, I decided since we spent some money on that, we needed to make it a part of our historical experience.”
Among the local history being highlighted by the painted panels are the settlements of the Karankawa tribe, the arrival and lives of Anglos from the United States and first steps of the revolution. Some panels and half panels are completed, while efforts to recruit more painters to complete the rounded fence from local high schools are taking place to do more.
When complete, a visitor will be able to stand in one spot and take in the area’s history without having to move. The worthwhile project will provide both an educational and visually appealing method of telling about the valuable place the region has in the formation of Texas.
ACCLAIM
Debate has its benefits
Kenzie White of Columbia High School is headed to the state tournament in congressional debate, earning the trip through her ability to advocate for her beliefs.
The senior is just one of the members of the school’s program that competed at the region level, showing Columbia has a strong program that will provide students with much-needed skills for adulthood.
In congressional debate, students propose, debate and vote on legislation. Each school may submit as many proposals as they choose, and the regional clerk determines which bills will come to the floor for debate and vote. Columbia submitted two bills — both authored by White — placement of human trafficking awareness posters in all restrooms and free school lunches in all schools across the United States
Contestants score points based on “the depth of their research and analysis of issues, argumentation, skill in asking and answering questions, use of parliamentary procedure and clarity and fluency of speaking,” according to the UIL handbook.
The value of the program is both educational and personal.
As evidenced by much of the current political debate, a fundamental understanding of our civic processes is woefully lacking. Misinformation, tribalism and personal attacks have replaced respectful exchange of views. That approach won’t win points in the UIL competition.
For the participants, confidence and a knowledge of how to effectively defend themselves and their ideas provides a foundation of skills that will benefit them in the real world. It also toughens up the students, who must withstand criticism and challenges to the ideas for which they advocate.
Kaitlyn Durham, another class member, believes debate “is not for the weak-minded, but definitely worth it.
“You feel good to look back and say, ‘Yeah! I did that,’” she said.
Congratulations to White and all those who take up the challenge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.