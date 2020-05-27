The word “pipeline” has begun to spark a knee-jerk reaction among Brazoria County residents. That’s not necessarily fair.
The proposed Sea Port Oil Terminal, or SPOT, project includes a very large crude carrier terminal with five 36-inch pipelines running about 168 miles from Harris County, through Brazoria County then to the deepwater port off the coast at Surfside Beach. This is a joint venture of Enterprise and Enbridge.
The pipes will pass through the Brazos River, 149 wetlands and then the Surfside neighborhood and beach, according to U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration documents.
Surfside Beach residents, with some influence from Washington D.C.-based Earthworks, have vowed to fight this proposed pipeline.
Earthworks, which had a representative at Surfside Beach’s March council meeting, believes a “fossil fuel-free economy is attainable, and essential if we are to avert catastrophic climate change. Solar, wind power and battery technologies are growing rapidly, while their costs continue to fall,” according to its website.
While Brazoria County officials are open to new types of energy projects, Earthworks’ mission at its core likely conflicts with the energy views of many local residents, especially those with any oil and gas industry employees in their families or circle of friends.
Earthworks will likely be opposed to the project no matter what, considering its stance on fossil fuels, but Surfside Beach residents do have some specific, valid concerns. Protection of its coast and wetlands and fear of eminent domain are among them.
Surfside Beach resident Donna Robinson attended a recently Oyster Creek council meeting to bring awareness and argue against the pipeline and offshore terminal becoming a reality.
“We are in the comment period right now and even though it might not affect y’all, we would like y’all’s help,” Robinson said. “This slows down the processing plan a bit.”
Mayor Justin Mills said he will do “everything in his power” to help Robinson and Surfside.
But residents of the affected communities should make themselves well-informed about the actual hazards the project might pose to wetlands, wildlife and their property.
Deepwater Horizon horror stories might be at the top of their minds, but that is the exception rather than the rule.
Residents should focus on facts when assessing the “what-if” scenarios. If the risks are low, the projects should be allowed to proceed with sufficient safeguards.
Projects like Freeport LNG faced similar objections more than a decade ago but have proven to be extremely safe and conscious of the community of which it is a part.
SPOT’s operations would likely be just as safe and residents should listen when it has the chance to explain them.
