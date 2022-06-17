Objections to a proposed new teacher certification exam appear to orbit around issues other than what should be most important — whether new teachers are sufficiently prepared to lead a classroom of children. Meeting that objective should be the ultimate criteria when the State Board of Education decides whether the proposed new exam comes up for a decision, expected today.
Reporting by the Dallas Morning News cites a number of significant concerns in the state board’s consideration of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment, or edTPA test. The program has been piloted in the state for three years, and the State Board for Educator Certification, an arm of the Texas Education Association, earlier this year recommended its adoption.
The edTPA exam would require teaching candidates to prepare a portfolio of their work, compiled during internships or clinical experience. It seeks to assess how well the prospective teacher can perform fundamental parts of the job such as creating and implementing lesson plans, how to engage students, assessing student learning and, for some, assessing students’ math learning, the Dallas Morning News reported.
In states where the Stanford University-developed edTPA has been instituted, five abandoned it. It also is a one-size-fits-all assessment that might not fix the demands and expectations specific to teaching in Texas.
Critics also cite other factors, such as the edTPA test costing aspiring teachers almost three times as much as the current certification exam and significant gaps in scores between Black and white teaching candidates. Those merit discussion, but still miss the point of a candidate’s readiness for classroom service.
Texas deserves credit for being one of less than a dozen states that requires all teacher candidates planning to teach either elementary or special education to have learned the most effective methods for teaching children how to read, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality. Education officials also recognize the current test, the multiple-choice Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities test, is antiquated and needs to be replaced.
Whether the edTPA does a sufficient job at meeting the standard of being fair and effective should be the ultimate standard in determining whether it is implemented.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
