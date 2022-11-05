In just the past 20 years, Brazoria County has expanded tremendously down the Highway 288 corridor alone. That doesn’t include the growing infrastructure within communities in the county over the same period of time.
Several school districts have allocated bonds for new buildings with more on Tuesday’s ballot. There’s also the continuous work on roads we see heading to Surfside Beach and the widening of Highway 36, and future projects coming like the long-awaited Volkswagen Group deal with Port Freeport, thousands of rooftops in Iowa Colony and Angleton and green spaces being bulldozed for strip centers, self-storage facilities and other businesses.
Growth is great for the economy, but it needs to be compensated for by maintaining places for nature to grow, too.
Conservation Equity Management, an environmental sustainability private equity firm out of Dallas, announced its procurement of the 5,403 acres of Chocolate Bay in September as an effort to conserve and build Texas wetlands.
With Houston inching closer and closer, and industry growing right in Brazoria County’s backyard, the management group’s promise to preserve, conserve and protect the natural habitat is increasingly vital.
Wetlands deliver benefits for people, fish and wildlife by improving water quality, providing habitats, giving floodwaters avenues to escape and maintaining surface water flow during dry periods, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“If I were a coastal resident, I am exactly who you want on that property,” Conservation Equity Management founder and CEO Kyle Bass said. “The last person they want is a developer building a huge resort or residential community. What we’re doing is merging conservation with finance for a positive financial outcome and positive economic outcome.”
While no explanation should be needed of the importance of conservation, it seems the focus of our communities lies in expanding infrastructure more than taking care of the one planet we have.
While the average resident can’t go out to buy acreage and set it aside for conservation purposes, there are many ways to conserve at home.
Some methods are as simple as starting a recycling routine, volunteering for one of the many beach cleanups, choosing sustainable goods or planting a tree.
While residents can be good stewards on a small scale, investors such as Conservation Equity Management need to be encouraged by local environmental advocates to expand conservation efforts in the county.
One of the many charms of Brazoria County is its mix of rural, small towns, suburbanesque cities and industry, but money should not be the sole criteria for whether a project is good or bad. Nesting trees and pollinating plants can’t grow in concrete, and they are a vital component to the local economy, too.
