The drive home from work Tuesday brought a welcome sight. The sun shone through a thin veil of clouds, a welcome reprieve from a few cold, dreary and wet days. I smiled wide that the weather matched my mood and snapped a photo to send to my daughter, who waited to board her flight in New York, under a similarly bright sky.
“You’re bringing the good weather,” I told her. I didn’t have to tell her she’s bringing smiles to Dad and me as well.
I’m writing this column on Tuesday, a couple of days ahead of Thanksgiving, so I can enjoy a few days off with my people. I can’t stop smiling at the thought of the four of us under the same roof, of my family visiting, of the kids’ friends and their family who will fill our barn with laughs and stories from the months they were apart.
I hope you get to take some down time with the people you love this week, as well. But here’s the thing: If you don’t, if instead the weight of the world bears down or you feel loneliness or despair, know that it doesn’t have to stay that way.
Even people whose blessings outweigh their pain have suffered periods where the dark clouds hang low. Three years ago we lost Mom the Sunday before Thanksgiving. We gathered, but I spent most of the week in grief and worry so intense it became physical.
There is so much pain in the world. Those who lost loved ones in Colorado Springs this week or at the University of Virginia last week and those whose deaths didn’t make headlines, those estranged from family, those suffering from illness — their wounds are gaping and new. Many of them can’t imagine a time they’ll be happy again.
There are wars and homelessness, bigotry and hate crimes and enough bad in the world to make the empaths among us despair about the future of our world.
So why can’t I stop smiling today? Because life has taught me that for most the storm clouds will pass and there will come reason to smile again. It has also taught me to bask in the glory of our world and in my blessings while also doing any small part I can to make the load a bit lighter for our fellow man.
If you are in a season of loss, grief, illness or loneliness, know that our family prays for you. Know that the rainbow will come, and that the sun will shine on your face once again.
Shop, upload, repeat
Shop Local Shop Strong Brazoria County is in effect, and once again we have huge support from sponsors and a healthy list of the best retailers and restaurants around — the ones that make up the fabric of our community.
Do your part to elevate local businesses by shopping and uploading photos to our gallery, sponsored by Brazos Woods Vet Clinic. Most stores have QR codes posted at cash registers with a link that takes you to the gallery. From there, uploading a photo is so easy. If you need help, just ask!
As is our family tradition, we spent Friday mostly at home with my niece and will visit our first round of Shop Local stores on Small Business Saturday. My Saturday list will probably include Brazos Avenue Market in Angleton, Junque Rescuers and Lake Jackson Flower Co. and definitely Grapevine Gifts, probably lunch at Asiel’s in Clute. The whole list is too long to hit in one weekend, but luckily I have until the end of the year.
I commit to buying all my Christmas gifts from Shop Local Shop Strong participating businesses. Will you join me?
