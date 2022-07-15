ACCLAIM
Putting law enforcement and other emergency workers into laid-back environments to interact with the public humanizes them, making them more than a person behind a badge. This is the intent behind First Responder Friday, a monthly series of events presented by the Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Department.
The Facts posted a photo gallery of the event where the public witnessed law enforcement officers using a swingset, participating in water games and having foot races against residents, some of whom have special needs.
The comfort and ease the officers were able to interact made them immensely more approachable, and that’s what residents should feel when they are in a situation where their professional services are needed.
Even in high-intensity situations, the public needs to feel those in uniforms are there for them, a bridge First Responder Friday is working to build.
It’s nice to see responders as people who also have loved ones, children, family and friends and who are invested in the community they are sworn to protect.
ACCLAIM
Local couple organizes beach-cleaning program
Given how trashy local beaches can get in the summer — especially after big weekends like the Fourth of July — a dedicated group to pick up after the careless and indifferent is a sad but welcome necessity. Behind the leadership of Texas Master Naturalists Jimmy and Luanne Salinas of Freeport, Quintana has such a group; that they’re already people dedicated to preserving the environment makes it a perfect pairing of missions.
Beach Sweep, as Salinas calls it, began as an effort to reduce trash on the beach and a community service opportunity for Texas Master Naturalists, Jimmy Salinas told us for a story last week.
Since we can’t depend on Captain Planet to manifest and begin rescuing the planet, it’s nice to have locals willing to take on the the strenuous job of saving even our smaller beaches. With no law enforcement agency of its own and a population in the dozens of people, Quintana residents are appreciative of the help, said Joel Cobb with the Quintana Parks Department.
“There are very few of us out her and not a lot of residents left on the island, so not a lot of bodies to go around and clean up if it gets out of control, so this makes a difference,” he said.
Groups such as Texas Master Naturalists and its members in the Beach Sweep effort make a huge difference for beachgoers. We can show our appreciation by thanking them and by making and effort to pick up after ourselves when we visit the coast.
ACCLAIM
Skaters can park it
A top-notch facility is welcome for children and young adults that suits a variety of wheeled vehicles — skateboards, inline skates, scooters and BMX bicycles — will provide a safe place for them to enjoy the activity without businesses having to worry about being damaged by the activities.
The park opened two months ahead of its scheduled completion date, an unusual example of a government-funded Project coming in ahead of time. Kudos to the contractor, SPA Skate Parks of Austin, for completing the work well ahead of schedule, allowing it to be enjoyed while kids are on summer break. Friendly weather conditions and avoiding supply-chain issues helped make that happen.
Construction cost $600,200 and was paid for through the Lake Jackson Development Corp., which is supported by the half-cent sales tax, Parks and Recreation Director Robin Hyden said in last week’s article.
The facility at MacLean Park provides a controlled environment away from vehicles and bystanders who could get injured if kids chose to ride in heavily trafficked areas. It’s also a significant upgrade from the previous facility.
Just as importantly, the community’s kids and teens are excited about it. Instead of sitting inside playing video games or with phones in their faces, the new skate park will allow for creative play, exercise, socializing and getting back outside, which parents can agree is sorely lacking in today’s tech-focused society.
