Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.