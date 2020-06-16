Spirits live forever
As humans, especially young humans, we never think about dying.
We believe we will live forever.
And we can be right.
Jesus died so we may have eternal life.
John 3:16
For God so loved the world He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
If we believe that Jesus died for our sins, and ask him to come into our heart, and be our Lord and Savior, and ask his forgiveness for our sins, and follow Him, we will never die.
This physical world we live in is only temporary.
Our spirit lives forever.
Leanne Red, Lake Jackson
Don’t expect politicians to fix what’s wrong
We are in trouble if we are thinking the politicians will fix our problems. People have taken over an area in Seattle and are keeping other folks out.
I see the president and other politicians are saying we need more training for our police. It isn’t a problem with training; everyone knows what that cop did was wrong, and so were the rest of them that didn’t stop him. You have to get them out of the policing business. When banks catch embezzlers they don’t retrain them, they fire them. There are bad people and incompetent people in every walk of life. This is nonsense.
We are now allowing people to get away with looting and destroying property. Black people have been mistreated by police, and so have white people. The problem with cops might be too many hours on the job. Politicians seem to be very good at blaming someone else about their failures. Cops get blamed when the politicos skate out of any kind of mess they have created.
Everyone should understand a simple fact; if you allow rioters to get away with it once, you will have to endure it again. Too many people have used Mr. Floyd’s demise as an excuse to riot and steal and loot. Anyone trying to justify their anarchy as understandable is crazy. I remember after Hurricane Carla, we were warned looters would be shot. If anyone wants to loot after seeing someone shot, they are insane and talking and threats will never convince them. Until you make the punishment real, they will continue looting and rioting.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
Police should announce before entering homes
Was reading where the Houston mayor and police chief were proposing the police would be required to announce they are law enforcement before they open fire. I think this would be a great rule. Give law enforcement time to see and appraise the scene. In fact, Constable Caleb Rule, who was killed May 29 by friendly fire in Fort Bend County, might be alive today if this rule had been applied.
Wilmer Allman, Freeport
