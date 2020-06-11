People who have suffered a tragedy and lost a loved one to it often learn much more ab out the statistics and circumstances of what happened after the fact, wishing they’d known before.
That is why local parents who have lost a child to drowning make their best effort to share pertinent information that could protect others from going through the same thing. But as those parents will tell you, it’s not just children who don’t know how to swim who have to be careful.
Residents should listen to these advocates and local officials before visiting Brazoria County beaches or any other body of water this summer.
Being around water, especially open water, comes with significant risk. Every year, adults who are considered good swimmers lose their lives to drowning along the Texas coast.
This year, two people have died in the water near Surfside Beach. One was an 18-year-old soon-to-be high school graduate standing in waist-deep water when he was pulled under by a current, authorities reported. Another was a 47-year-old woman walking on the jetties shortly after beaches were closed due to high tides from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Neither drowning victim deserves blame. It is quite unexpected to be pulled under waist-deep water or be struck by a 9-foot wave while walking on what is usually dry land.
Anyone who chooses to be around water can use these tragedies as a reminder to be aware and vigilant of the risks that come with it.
There are basic safety precautions that people might not think they need to follow since they’ve been around water their entire lives, but it’s never too late to make a change.
Anyone who visits the beach should check conditions and local media beforehand to determine whether the beaches are open, whether there is a high tide and if there have been reports of rip currents.
If there is a high tide, avoiding the beach area entirely is the safest way to go.
“I would not advise walking out on the jetties when there are waves crashing on there,” Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said. “You can be a great swimmer, but that doesn’t matter.”
They should also bring supplies including water to stay hydrated, a first aid kit for incidents such as jellyfish stings or cuts and life jackets for children or anyone who cannot swim for a long period of time.
Beaches are a great natural resource of Brazoria County, but residents must be prepared and educated to use them safely.
