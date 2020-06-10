The most important thing Bre’Jon Lundy did in organizing a peaceful march in Angleton against racial injustice was to get out from behind a screen.
The most important thing those who took part in four events calling for equality in our county and country can do is not go back to only posting on social media now that the vigils and marches are over.
Demonstrations call for action, but that is not enough to bring about the change people demand. They are only the beginning.
“We were all sitting on Twitter and we were all angry about the George Floyd thing,” Lundy said as to why he worked to bring about Saturday’s event in Angleton. “And I was like, ‘We can’t keep sitting on Twitter. We have to get active in the community.’”
Being active means just that, and it’s not a one-time thing. It means continuing an effort to raise awareness about racism and social injustice at every opportunity — information booths at community events, regular public rallies and taking a voice in local governance.
Without becoming part of the power structure, true change will be difficult if not impossible to see to fruition. Electing representatives at all levels — but especially the local level, where change can be implemented most directly — is crucial to continuous advocacy for the causes now being chanted in the streets. Voting is the first step to making that happen.
Election turnout for black Americans, with the exception of Barack Obama’s two successful runs for president, is traditionally significantly lower than among whites. For instance, in the 2016 general election, 59.6 percent of registered black voters went to the polls compared to 65.3 percent of whites, according to the Pew Research Center.
In the Texas Legislature, there were only 15 blacks among its 181 members at the start of the last regular session, or about 8.2 percent. That compares to more than 11 percent of the population overall.
Just as importantly, however, is the need for people of all races to advocate for change in how justice is dispensed against African Americans, both by law enforcement and the judicial system. Among one of the more heartening aspects of Brazoria County’s demonstrations in the last week is the diversity of the participants — whites, Hispanics, young and old all had their place.
That all the local events that took place in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death — prayer vigils in West Columbia and Lake Jackson, marches and speeches in Angleton and Freeport — took place without incident is heartwarming and a tribute to a unified community ensuring the safety of demonstrators.
Our country has seen waves of indignation over the death of a black suspect at the hands of police, with George Floyd’s case in Minneapolis only the latest — Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Walter Scott and dozens more preceded him in just the last handful of years. Initial outrage ebbs, people go back to their everyday lives and nothing changes.
Without sustained action and demand for change — both from within the system and from the streets — the cycle is destined to repeat itself.
We encourage those now marching, praying and pushing to end that cycle to not give up the fight until they succeed. Words will dissipate into the air. Actions can bring about change.
