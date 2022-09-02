With teacher shortages a real concern for the nation, including our Texas schools, it is nice to see students take passion in the field at an early age.
Three Texas Association of Future Educator students from Angleton recently placed in the top five at the Educators Rising National Conference in June in Washington, D.C.
Jasmine Roman earned second place in impromptu lesson planning, Avery Aaron placed third in lesson planning and delivering STEM, and Angelina Lopez achieved fifth place in children’s literature for pre-K.
Roman had to figure out how to approach the tough topic of an active shooter event for her impromptu lesson category. She approached it in a way that garnered empathy and useful instruction.
“There’s three ways that you can go through it because you have to treat it like it’s a classroom,” Roman said. “So you have to go in with the group discussion, and then I had them writing out what they would say to other people if that experience was to happen. And what would they want to hear if it happened to them?”
Aaron finds joy in teaching and she held onto it even though she was nervous in competition, she said.
“I just thought about how much fun I had teaching this lesson, how I liked looking at the kids’ faces when they understood,” Aaron said. “I just told myself, “Be confident in the lesson you already gave, and just show that to judges.”
Lopez’s story about a young girl losing their mother was a lesson on grief for those as young as pre-K.
“The book is supposed to help kids who have lost somebody very important to them go though the journey of grief because lots of kids go through this and no one really wants to sit down and talk to them about it. So that’s why I made this book,” Lopez said.
Led by their energetic Education and Training Pathway teacher Jennifer Beacom, the students exemplified that they have the skills needed to proceed and excel in the profession should they choose.
“I’m teaching kids that want to teach kids, so it’s interesting because you have kids that take this program, most of them have a similar personality trait, wish is that idea of wanting to help others,” Beacom said.
In a world where it seems that teachers are overworked, burned out, and jaded, it’s refreshing to see that does not deter future generations from wanting to pursue a career that is more than just a job, it’s a calling.
ACCLAIM
West Columbia businesses show strong school spirit
There’s something about small-town pride that can’t be beat. The Paint the Town Maroon contest in West Columbia is a win for the whole community.
Sponsored jointly by the city, First Baptist Church-West Columbia, The Living Room and West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 15 businesses vied to have their pro-Columbia High School decorations judged the best.
Elmo the Roughneck and the color maroon is ingrained in West Columbia’s identity, making the promotion a perfect marriage leading up to tonight’s homecoming game.
The good thing about small towns is that everyone knows everyone and the whole community often comes together to support one another not just in times of need, but in times of celebration as well.
The competition was held as a way to garner school spirit, but it also teaches the youth that there’s a whole village that’s got their back, is there to encourage them and will cheer them on in their endeavors.
“It is more about the community than the competition and creates a positive environment for the whole town, owner of Carta Valley Market Sara Autenrieth said. “This brings the community together, and when out-of-towners drive through, they can see everyone is enthusiastic, and I hope when students see this, they know they’re supported and we’re proud of them and all they do.”
One of the best things about Brazoria County is the small communities that embody it and the pride that each one has for its people, schools and children. West Columbia portrays this type of community and paints a pretty picture for others in the area to replicate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.