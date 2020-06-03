While news outlets around the country posted stories with headlines announcing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had been determined to be a homicide at the hands of police officers, Glenn Beck’s alternative service, The Blaze, took a different tack.
“Medical examiner says George Floyd had ‘fentanyl intoxication’ and ‘recent methamphetamine use’ when he died,” its headline blared in reverse type. The smaller type underneath read, “The report also found that his death was a homicide.”
The Blaze, like other web-based media sources including Breitbart, Newbusters and WorldNet Daily, could find themselves and their conservative messages unwittingly silenced by a policy they are heralding — an executive order targeting social media signed last week by President Donald Trump.
The president, whose tweets of questionable veracity have gone unchallenged for years, took umbrage last week with Twitter marking a pair of his posts as being factually questionable. In his view, anyone — especially the president — should be allowed to say whatever they wish without some private business overriding their First Amendment right to say it.
The claim seems a bit twisted. At the same time conservatives are arguing the government has no right to tell a business whether it can be open or closed during a pandemic or force it to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple, they are telling a business what it can or cannot allow on the product it runs.
We are asking a lot of the social media companies with the divergent messages both society and government are providing it. They are told to be arbiters of truth and target misinformation while still allowing people to exercise their First Amendment rights free of interference. It is not possible to do both.
That leaves Twitter, Facebook and others to decide how it will police the content shared by its hundreds of millions of users. They differ how it should be done, with Facebook taking a far more hands-off approach while Twitter has clamped down on hate speech and political misinformation.
As private businesses, like all other sources of information in our country, both of their approaches are constitutionally right.
The answer in our nation’s history to not liking the political stances of a company is to start up a competitor that more accurately reflects your own viewpoints. That model is precisely what led to the creation of outlets such as Fox News, The Blaze and Breitbart, which deemed more traditional sources as too liberal. Their brands are built on serving a segment of Americans who they believed were not being heard by other media.
If Trump and other conservatives believe social media platforms are unfairly silencing their voices, they can pool their resources to create a friendlier place to share their views. The executive edict issued last week opens a dangerous pathway to censorship of any public information, including how partisan outlets such as The Blaze or HuffPost frame their news coverage.
Government’s only role in the operation of media, be it traditional or social, is to leave it alone and let the free markets determine which survive — no matter how biased they might be.
