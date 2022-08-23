Summer is a great reminder that America has an opportunity to harness the vast resources of our ocean waters as another means to feed our communities fresh, local seafood. Farming, or the raising and rearing of fish and other plant life in the ocean, has been a tested means to yield crops of sustainable protein for decades. Today’s modern aquaculture is clean, regenerative and efficiently managed. The siting of the farms is carefully considered. Technological devices such as water pumps, artificial intelligence and machine learning allow for monitoring and measurement of the livestock’s health.
Farmed fish already feeds the world, including Americans, and more than half of the seafood we eat today comes from farms. Many in Texas may also be surprised to know that the U.S. imports up to 85 percent of the seafood we consume, mainly from Asia and Europe. U.S. food producers are not currently able to raise fish in federal waters because of complex, confusing regulations that hinder new permits. The simple truth is that we are missing significant opportunities by outsourcing food production to other parts of the globe, including local jobs and local food.
A new poll found that 87 percent of voters stated it’s important to expand American seafood production when learning that doubling U.S. aquaculture production could create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Echelon Insights poll of 1,020 voters from May 20-23, also found that 85 percent stated they support American aquaculture when they learned it is a sustainable industry, and 86 percent say they support it when learning it is a low impact way to feed a growing population.
Climate change, supply-chain challenges, and global fuel shortages are creating real strains for our stores and restaurants, and American families are struggling with rising food prices. With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, farming in U.S. waters offers a way to supplement our food supply with healthy proteins here at home. Our federal lawmakers can and should act to make it happen.
Gary Dempsay, is vive president for aquaculture nutrition at Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition, whose Rangen aquaculture and general feed production company has facilities in Angleton.
