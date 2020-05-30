When members the Class of 2020 put on their gaps and gowns, they had or will have a combination of many feelings. Some of these are the same every graduating class has experienced before them — pride for their accomplishments, anxiety and excitement for their futures and sadness for what they’re leaving behind.
But they will also feel some things graduates have not experienced before — fear of a potentially deadly virus circulating in their communities, confusion over whether they will get to attend college in person and disappointment about missing out on so much during their last months of school.
This class will forever be regarded as special and different, but they are not any less. Their graduations reflect the culmination of years of learning, getting passing grades, participating in extracurricular activities and making countless memories along the way.
Their educators, family and community members are just as proud of the Class of 2020 as they are of any other graduating class, and potentially more because of the unique circumstances they faced.
Graduates should know and be prepared as they enter the world beyond high school that they will experience disappointments, celebrations and most importantly, change. In high school, it’s hard to imagine just how much can change in a year.
Next year, these graduates will likely be in the workforce, working toward a college degree, in the military or fulfilling a role that doesn’t exist yet. They could be in a new relationship, mourning an old one or achieving a goal they never thought possible.
While is it cliché to say these graduates can achieve anything they set their mind to, there will be circumstances beyond their control. They already should be somewhat used to that.
As they go out into the world, it is imperative they embrace change. They should also be prepared for and be able to accept failure, which is an inevitable part of every adult’s life.
These are likely some of the “lessons between the lessons” their educators and mentors have taught them throughout their grade school years. They may be building on the math, science and reading skills they’ve developed during their next phase of education, but they should remember and improve their soft skills at the same time.
These graduates are capable, educated and prepared. They will be a valuable asset to society.
What lies ahead for these graduates is just as great as what they are leaving behind. Their Brazoria County community will be cheering them on all the way.
