One of the reasons law books get to be so thick is because ordinances long obsolete remain there ceaselessly. Across the country there are head-scratching prohibitions that make for comedic lists on the Internet.
It’s illegal in Salem, West Virginia, to eat candy less than 90 minutes before attending a church service, the Reeves Law Group includes as an example on its list. In Montana, married women cannot fish alone on Sundays, and unmarried women always must fish with a partner, a compilation from 24/7 Wall Street reports.
In Surfside Beach, no one knows how long the city prohibited games that involved throwing a football, Frisbee or other projectile on the beach, eliminating “keep away” as an option for older siblings to torment the little ones. Thankfully, the city eliminated that law last week, admitting they’re not sure why it ever made it into the code of ordinances to start with.
“How that one even got put in there originally, I don’t know,” Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “That was one of the things we found when we started going through all these ordinances and everything. That was one that most definitely had to be changed.”
The city is undertaking a task that should be routine in every city and county, where experts come through the thick volumes of laws in a mission to strike those that are no longer relevant. In many places, the arduous task is done only when someone highlights a ridiculous or obsolete provision no one can believe is still in there.
Such as a state law requiring aspiring criminals to provide 24-hour notice of their intent to intended victims, which the Texas Legislature put on the books in 1973 and remains there.
Also still standing is a prohibition in the Texas Constitution on atheists from holding public office. That same provision prohibits anyone from having to pass a “religion test” to be elected, which would be news to a lot of the politically minded these days.
Laws should exist solely for the benefit of the protection of the larger community and to set its standards in regard to quality of life and consistent development. Ordinances made obsolete by growth, technological changes and evolving cultural attitudes should be removed in timely fashion.
Surfside Beach — and its neighbor Quintana — have undertaken this task, and all levels of government should follow suit on a regular basis.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
