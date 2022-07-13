In talking with local school district police departments about how they have responded to the slaughter of innocents in Uvalde, the overarching theme can be summed up in two words.
We’re good.
Most local school police departments looked over their readiness plans for an active shooter and other potential emergencies and found them to be in order. Some had undergone tweaks before Uvalde, but Brazosport ISD Police Chief Wade Nichols didn’t believe any were needed in his department.
“As of right now, we’re not changing anything because ours is up to date and is explicit as to what we do,” he told us.
The conversation followed Brazosport ISD officers and those from other school districts doing active shooter drills to train their officers about how to confront an assault on a campus building. They performed well in the training, showing they know how to react during such a crisis.
What has to be considered, though, is drills and real life are far different, as the law enforcement agencies that responded to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde showed on May 24. Those officers, with well-structured plans and having conducted drills just months earlier, failed to act when it came time to put the plans into action.
That’s because officers are people, and there is no telling how each’s fight or flight instincts will be triggered when confronted with an actual life-or-death situation.
It’s one of the reasons we don’t believe arming teachers is an effective answer. Nor is putting more armed guards on campuses, turning places of learning into military-style compounds. If a highly trained officer cannot bring himself to pull the trigger or storm a classroom to prevent bloodshed, asking someone whose life is built around loving and nurturing children to put a bullet into one isn’t reasonable.
The best defense against someone storming a school with a gun is to prevent them from getting a gun; if they do get one, they must be kept from getting into school buildings.
After weeks of insight by dribs and drabs into what actually happened in Uvalde, the Texas House committee investigating the shooting plans to release video of the incident Sunday. Undoubtedly, police defenders will continue to support the officers and detractors will continue to pick apart their reactions.
What the video should be is a learning tool for law enforcement about where holes in their plans and training might be so they can be adjusted accordingly. What the video should be for the public is a learning tool that even the best plans and best officers are humans who can stumble in times of emergency, and that the best course for Texas is to do more to prevent the circumstances that can lead to such tragedies before they happen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.