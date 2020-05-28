While th eir physical health might not have been threatened in the way of medical and service personnel, there are people in another profession who deserve praise for their work on the front lines of the pandemic.
Teachers stepped up in amazing fashion the last few months to adjust their lesson plans and teaching methods while providing emotional support and aiming for a sense of normalcy. Their students, who they care for and feel joy and sadness with every success and struggle, remained a central focus throughout their own fears amid a deadly disease.
Many will see their rewards this weekend and next as they fill in for missing family members who could not attend graduation ceremonies. Teachers will share in that success, having spent countless hours tutoring, encouraging and shepherding toward a bright future.
To teachers, support staff and all those in local schools who have ridden every up and down this year and every year to guide our children’s success, we thank you.
ACCLAIM
Nothing stands in way of honoring our heroes
The challenges faced by veterans last weekend in paying tribute to those who gave all to their country was nothing compared to what they saw on the battlefield, but still demonstrate how there is no obstacle to honoring their brothers and sisters in uniform.
Memorial Day is a day too many Americans treat as an opportunity to party instead of a somber recognition of sacrifice, but local veterans ensure proper tribute is paid to our nation’s fallen heroes. Wearing masks and complying with social distancing, veterans gathered Monday for prayers to those who gave their souls to preserve that of the nation.
Join us in saluting the members of the American Legion, VFW and other organizations who put together programs, placed flags at cemeteries or simply gave up an hour of their day to pay homage to soldiers who gave all for their country and our way of life.
A SHAME
Anger goes too far
When a white woman called police on a black man who demanded she leash her dog in an area of New York’s Central Park last weekend, the racial blowback should have been no surprise. Such actions, where black people are “turned in” for the offense of being black, are just too common.
Likewise the woman in Northern California who went through neighborhoods posting handwritten notes targeting minorities. Wearing a ski cap emblazoned with “U.S.A.” her screed said “no Asians allowed, leave immediately” and gave them a deadline to do so.
In Seattle, a man spit on Asians in a public park and accused them of bringing the virus to our country. Similar incidents have taken place from coast to coast.
But while words hurt, the overreaction can be worse.
The woman in Central Park, Amy Cooper, paid a significant price for her actions. The investment bank where she worked, Franklin Templeton, fired her after video of her actions surfaced. But in the subsequent days, she also has received death threats that were uglier than anything she said in the park.
Cooper, like others who judge on a person’s nationality or skin color, clearly wronged the birder in the park and, God willing, will learn from the incident to become a better person. Her actions and consequences should serve as a lesson to others that “playing the race card” doesn’t just apply to those with darker skin.
But those who use it as an opportunity to threaten violence are no better and are equally lacking in judgment and character. All require a deep examination into their own souls, one we as a nation likewise would do well to take.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.