Every year when we pass Halloween, I think of the festival’s original meaning as “All Hallows Eve,” that is, the day before All Hallows Day, more commonly known today as All Saints Day. In Mexican culture, a very similar celebration has become known as El Dia de los Muertes, or “Day of the Dead,” usually recognized on November 2nd. Taken as a unit, these three days offer the opportunity to explore the meaning of death and evil spirits, as well as a time to marvel at a greater meaning that overshadows any of the troubling feelings we have and offers hope for something stronger than even evil or death. These three days together present a vital message that in the end, love will overcome hate and life will defeat death.
All Saints Day has gone through several revisions in observance, originally intended to recognize the presence of all the “saintly,” or supposedly “perfect” people in the past. Now many church calendars set the day apart to remember that all people, though imperfect and hardly matching traditional definitions of “saints,” deserve respect and acceptance.
In olden times, the saints would come out on November 1st to rid the world of the evil spirits of their day. Ghosts and goblins other wicked things would try to have one last night to frolic and run amok, as the funny line from “Hocus Pocus” says, “run amok, amok, amok, amok!” Today of course we celebrate Halloween as a fun time to revel in imaginary fantasies. Many people enjoy designing and wearing all sorts of costumes to engage their alter-egos in everything from mischief to merriment. Some people, also, feel horrified at little children dabbling in the dark arts and “playing” with evil things, but the ancient understanding of All Hallows Eve reminds us that all the terrifying stuff has a more powerful counter force that will surely win the day.
Somehow on November 1st we forget the disturbances of the night before, but without stopping to celebrate the deeper reality. Halloween really represents just a prelude to the experience of a greater hope and joy which undergirds our existence. All Saints Day gives us a wonderful occasion to remember all who have gone before us, focusing especially on people through whom we have felt and known that greater hope and joy of living – people who have lifted us beyond the tough days we have faced.
Some may mistake the observance of the Day of the Dead as a morbid reminders of their grief and fear of death. Far from imagining ghosts, on this day folks use skulls and skeletons to represent their dead relatives, almost them to life again, but only as dry bones. A closer observation, however, reveals a deep respect for the power of death and a strong love for their ancestors.
People young and old paint skulls, or skull likenesses, with vivid colors and images. These skulls do not represent scary, spooky, or negative things. They represent a positive symbol for only for death but also for re-birth. The people sing songs and dance with the skulls. These artful decorations represent feelings of sadness as well as of happiness and hope.
Far from depressing, these ceremonies become joyful and even playful times of remembering ancestors and connecting with them in a positive way once again. The joyfulness of this time not only celebrates the wonder of life but also helps overcome the fear of death.
Watch Disney’s “Coco,” a delightful tale of 12-year-old Miguel, whose longing to become a musician leads him to a trip to the Land of the Dead. He meets some of his family members who have passed on and discovers some of his true talents.
The first two days of November offer a necessary contrast to the day of Halloween. In fact, they provide the hopeful foundation that allows our modern Halloween to move from a scary and fearful time to a time of playfulness and creativity. But we should avoid or ignore the fears inherent in our world that contains real evil and the threat of death. This multicultural, interfaith blend of traditions and customs across the three days provides us with a very realistic approach to everyday life and allows us to celebrate life even in the darkest times.
