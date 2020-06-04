Following science in nation’s best interest
With plenty of time on my hands as I stayed home to do my part in combating the spread of the coronavirus and keeping informed by the news media on the devastation of this infectious disease, I was intrigued with the idea that it was just another form of evil. This living microscopic entity of evil surely seeks to destroy and kill. I imagined it as a gas, toxic and undetectable, making its way through the world, slithering upon the currents of air, seeping across borders and distances to become this hurricane of pathogenic slaughter.
That is why we must have faith and listen to the scientists who have a public duty to utilize their skills in accordance with the public welfare. The presidential administration and the Republican politicians are in discord with the facts because they only want what they think is good for them unless there is a powerful movement in a different sense that they cannot ignore it. This absence of levity springs from how this crisis will go on to affect the course of the November elections.
We should be mindful of the scientists who are working on behalf of the citizens of the world and risking their lives for cures, for they are citizens too and we depend on them, and if they are insistent on a better and safer way to deal with this pandemic then we should listen to them. History has shown we have it in our power to come through any ordeal and survive, and if we mobilize our rational intelligence and conscience, then the wiser choice will be worth taking.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
Trump shouldn’t allow Israeli annexation
I was a Democrat; I am now about 80 percent for President Trump. I was 100 percent for President Trump until he sided with Israel on their treatment of the Palestinians.
As a result of President Trump’s action, the Israelis, about July 1, will annex about all of the land the Palestinians hoped to have as a “homestead.” Now the Israelis will annex the Jordan Valley and the West Bank. They have already turned the Gaza Strip into a virtual POW camp.
I hope President Trump changes his mind.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.