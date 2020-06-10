As we, along with the world, witnessed the brutal public execution of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we must now stand up, speak out and support the efforts to bring about a historical change in this country.
His horrific death is not a social disease but rather a symptom of that disease, as is the significantly greater effect of the COVID-19 on African Americans or the percentage imbalance of the prison incarcerations and penalties. Name a negative societal attribute (poverty, incarceration, dropout rates, etc.) in the United States, the percentage of African Americans will be disproportionately represented.
The social diseases — greed, racism and fear — existed prior to the Declaration of Independence. The Constitution was written and ratified to accommodate the continuation of the immoral institution of slavery, the annihilation of the Native Americans and the granting of second-class citizenship to women. “Institutional racism” or “systemic racism” is an accurate term inasmuch as racism is woven into the fabric of our culture, our history, our laws and even our constitution. That is why from slavery to Floyd’s murder the thread of discrimination and bigotry continues. It’s like trying to bail the water out of a submerged boat.
While the cancerous disease is very difficult to treat, there is a remedy for this particular glaring symptom of unjustly taking human life, namely justice. Let us not forget the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Repeatedly officers have murdered African Americans for non-violent offenses with little to no penalty. It was thought that the institution of bodycams would improve police behavior; they have had no effect. But citizens have cameras, visible evidence, eyewitnesses. It is time for excessive use of force policies to be changed and police officers held accountable for their actions.
We are inspired by the outpouring of global support and we join in on the call for the prosecution and conviction of Officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane for the murder of George Floyd. We pray for healing and peace of our communities as we march together to eliminate the injustices and inequalities in our country. Black Lives Matter.
