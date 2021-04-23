Port should really be a free port
As readers of the Brazosport Facts, it is clear that you care about what is going on in our community. You know that early voting for the important May 1 local election runs April 19-27. It is important that you take the time to familiarize yourself with the issues and vote. It is likely that you do not want our county to become like a neighboring county where in the last 2 months, an accused cop killer was let out of jail on bail by a district judge. Also, a doctor administering COVID vaccines at a hub clinic was charged with violating a non-existent vaccine policy by that county’s district attorney for giving surplus vaccines at the end of the day to eligible over-65 patients from his practice to ensure that they did not go to waste.
