This is for the graduates without honors.
She might not have cords around her neck for volunteerism or stellar grades, but she beat what seemed like insurmountable odds to hear her name announced under stadium lights.
He might be the first in his family to walk across a stage and flip a tassel. The very idea of walking across a stage could be terrifying and exhilarating — the first time for him to be recognized in a good way.
For her, school did not come easy. Not because she lacked the intellect or charm but because life dealt her more pressing problems. Problems like enough food to eat, where she would sleep and who else might suddenly share a room.
The graduate for whom a simple online assignment — build a Powerpoint book report — brought panic. Did he have time to make it to the library to use a computer and internet when he was supposed to be home to watch his brother and the neighbor kids?
For kids like this, and there are many, the choice to go to school at all when there is little if any accountability at home is a victory itself. It means they beat the devil on their shoulder telling them to stay in bed, or ditch class to get high. Those little demons pull at all of our kids. But when bad decisions aren’t met with consequences, they are way easier to make.
Everything is harder when you face food insecurity and parents are overwhelmed with their own worries or self-absorbed. For these kids, frustration can lead to aggression. They can end up labeled behavior problems, in alternative schools or the juvenile justice system. As contrary as it seems, that can be the best thing for them.
Our alternative campuses have educators who have seen it all before. They provide the structure and accountability often lacking in the home and accommodate for individual circumstances borne of a lack of access.
As we celebrate graduates, let’s celebrate the kids who barely made it. Their victory is huge, their determination and that of their educators strong. May God bless them on their paths.
Wisdom from the young
Last week I witnessed the imperfect beauty of Angleton’s graduation, which I wrote about in a web-first column Sunday, and I teared up as a young lady I have mentored for years received her diploma.
This week I saw 11 members of the Brazosport Christian School Class of 2020 toss their caps in the air to celebrate. I have known one of these accomplished young people, Mary Jo Walts, for most of her life.
There is much wisdom to be gained from the young, especially this year.
Angleton Valedictorian Emily Kristensen urged classmates not to let the uncertainty of the moment take away from the success they had earned.
“Mandy Hale said, ‘Trust the wait. Embrace the uncertainty,” Kristensen said. “’When nothing is certain, anything is possible.’”
Brazosport Christian School Valedictorian Abigail Seth remembered her last day walking the halls at school. She was in a bad mood, she said, just wanted to get it over with.
She didn’t know it was her last day of attending high school, of course. None of our kids did.
Her message: Don’t take the everyday things in life for granted.
You never know when your whole world will change, so appreciate every moment.
Those are words to live by.
