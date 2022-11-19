When delivered by the slice, the pronouncements of growth coming to Angleton and the areas adjoining it already sounded impressive. Stacked together, as they were during the State of the Community luncheon Thursday, could send longtime residents ducking for cover.
It is a lot, enough to overwhelm even the most ardent proponent of growth. And the worst part for those who have enjoyed the small-town feel of Angleton is there isn’t much they can do about it.
The presentations by Mayor Jason Perez, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus administrator Beth Reimschissel laid out the specifics of a community on the move. Their overviews included thousands of new rooftops and tens of thousands of residents, new schools, planned-unit developments, hometown and national retailers and a small-town hospital transformed into a top-notch medical care network.
To anyone who has driven down Highway 288 over the last two decades or so, none of this should be a surprise. Brazoria County officials have been saying for at least that long that we had the last open spaces onto which Houston could spill onto, and their predictions have proven prescient.
With Pearland all but built out, especially along its major highways, Alvin and Manvel started taking on massive development. With much of their land gobbled up, Iowa Colony went from resembling its corn-covered namesake to resembling The Woodlands — without the same price point, of course.
Angleton was next in line, and it’s number is now being called.
There are good and bad things about development spilling into the City with a Heart. The most obvious is it won’t be a small town anymore, with its everyone-knows-everyone collegiality and affinity for home-grown residents and businesses. Knowing as we do its people, though, we don’t expect that will ever go away completely — they are loyal to their longtime businesses and friends and will remain so.
The growth also comes with a price tag for taxpayers. Infrastructure that has been adequate now desperately needs upgrading, including lift stations, roads, water mains and other services new homes and businesses need. Local government will need more people and new office space to serve all those added residents.
Angleton ISD is getting ready for the tsunami of new students with the bond issue approved earlier this month that will build two new schools — an elementary and a junior high — and upgrade existing facilities. It purchased the former Benchmark Electronics building because its administration building no longer meets all the people and departments needed.
UTMB Health has made a tremendous difference in the availability of medical services, bringing in dozens of new specialists, expanding its emergency room and women’s services wings in the hospital, opening a new building for physicians to see patients and expanding the care staff. As happened in Sugar Land and Pearland, residents of Angleton won’t have to go to the Houston Medical Center to see a top-quality doctor, and physicians and nurses can make a comfortable living working four minutes from home instead of having to make daily commutes downtown or to Galveston.
This is, for lack of a better phrase, the price of progress. Not everyone will be happy to pay it until they realize their child or grandchild doesn’t need to be on a bus for 45 minutes to get to school, their parent can undergo surgery around the corner and they don’t have to drive to Lake Jackson or Pearland to shop at national retailers.
It is safe to say the central part of Brazoria County in 20 years will look nothing like it does today. The tsunami is coming, and given there is no way to prevent it, we can just let out a deep sigh for the inevitable and appreciate the efforts being made to accommodate it with as little pain as possible.
