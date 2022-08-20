My daughter and I are learning to cook together.
That probably should be embarrassing for me to admit since my daughter is 19 and lives across the country for college now. Most mothers teach their daughters to cook when they’re knee high, serving as mini sous chefs with measuring cups and spoons. Or maybe not. That was not my experience with my mom, and it hasn’t been mine with my children.
My mom worked outside the home for most of my life, as I do. But that isn’t what kept us from a hot home-cooked meal on the table every night.
Mom drove my sister and me to our extracurricular activities — dance class, drill team practice, choir rehearsals and more. She also for a good portion of her life spent time shuttling us to whatever campaign event Dad had going on or community dinner engagement she had for work. She never much cared for cooking, even when she had the time, probably because we were a picky, spoiled audience used to eating out. I do remember her having a few special dishes I loved ready when I came home from a late practice. I had the best mom.
My life has been a lot like Mom’s was when she was my age. Busy, always, but with the added hurdle of living in the country, 15 minutes from just about anything. That left the perfect amount of trapped time for fast food or La Casona between dance class and baseball and didn’t land us at home most nights until well past a child’s acceptable dinner time.
Lucky for me, my husband does enjoy cooking, so he kept us afloat most times we did eat at home together, except for those occasions I cooked one of the handful of dishes I felt confident enough to make that the family enjoyed. Tacos and spaghetti for the win, y’all. The Crockpot was my bestest friend.
That all began to change this summer. With our daughter home, I set out to learn some easy, healthy dishes she could replicate when she moved into a house for the fall. And ya know what? I could do it, and she can, too.
Our son is 15 now, on the cusp of driving and with plenty of friends who do, and not as reliant on Mom for transportation. Evenings are almost my own, and my confidence in the kitchen is building.
I read somewhere recently that in grief you should find one new thing that you enjoy. I think the same is true when your kids become more independent and live away from you. I’m not sure that thing for me is cooking, but I have grown to enjoy the methodical chopping of vegetables and watching the rolling water boil. It feels good to prepare a meal for my husband who has taken care of us so well over the years. I’m thankful that he and my son try to disguise their surprise when I actually pull it off.
“Look at us cooking! I’m so proud,” I texted to my daughter as we traded pictures of the meal she had in her oven in New Jersey and the one I had on my plate in Texas. “I know, right?” she responded. My dear friend and I had shared recipes with her, and I had helped with her grocery list and offered a little advice.
To our friends dropping their children off at college for the first time, it’s OK to cry. I cried last year, and this year, too. I saw a video Friday of Brooke Shields sobbing over her daughter leaving for her second year of college, and I thought, “I feel ya, Brooke.” It’s universal. I once said gratitude through grief was the most complicated emotion. The ache of a child setting out on their own and the pride you have in them doing so just about matches that.
To everything, there is a season. The season of motherhood never ends, but it does change, and we can appreciate the new joys that brings.
