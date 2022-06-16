The grand reopening of the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site to visitors is important to the expansion of knowledge about the architecture and culture of the time. Its continued use for archeological exploration, combined with a focus on telling the stories of the enslaved people forced to labor there, is even more valuable.
We are in an educational environment where efforts to tell the history of slavery in our country is under attack. Much as we would like to gloss over the reality that white Texans and white Americans treated people who looked different than themselves as subhuman and property, it is not something to be dismissed or minimized.
It is a shameful period that must be acknowledged and understood. The work being done at the Levi Jordan Plantation site is part of that necessity.
Artifacts being uncovered there over the last few decades provide a glimpse into the lives of the enslaved. Archaeologists are learning more about how they lived, ate, worshipped and persevered in the difficult conditions and brutal treatment often inflicted by their owners.
“The idea is to be active archeology on the historic site. We’re trying to learn more about the enslaved who lived here, not necessarily more about the planter. We’ve got a lot of records on him, but we don’t know much about the enslaved,” Site Director Chris Elliott said. “So we’re going to be doing a lot more archeology on the site to gain more information into their everyday life.”
The plan for Levi Jordan is part of a new emphasis being employed at plantation and other slave-era historic sites to tell the full story of the period. Instead of highlighting the glamor and architecture of the antebellum period often portrayed in books, movies and on television, the enslaved are given prominent attention.
Accurately portraying their lives is important because it can be too easily whitewashed by the uncomfortable descendants of the slave owners.
Less than a decade ago, a geography textbook being used at Pearland High School — which had gone through the thorough vetting process of the State Board of Education — referred to the enslaved people on plantations simply as “workers.”
“That word — ‘workers’ — was an attempt to erase that hard writing that slavery has had on the paper of our society,” said the parent who brought the issue to wide attention, Ronnie Dean-Burren. She pointed out the same textbook referred to some European immigrants as “indentured servants.”
At its peak, Jordan had 144 enslaved people helping raise his cotton and sugar crops at the plantation along the San Bernard River. Enslaved laborers also built a brick sugar-house, brick slave cabins and a large sugar mill with 6-foot rollers.
The refurbished antebellum home also relied on the enslaved for its construction. They hand-hewed the sills and studs of the house from local oaks and made bricks for the fireplaces.
New buildings include a visitors center and education center to be used to teach the full history of the plantation, even the unpleasant parts. The Texas Historical Commission hopes to use the Levi Jordan site for “eduvacation” tourism.
What is found at the site will be enhanced by reaching out to descendants of the enslaved workers to learn more about them and their families, Elliott said.
Descendants of the Jordan family also must be given credit for “owning” their history and making the telling of African American stories central to their mission of telling the history of the plantation.
Archeologists continue to unearth artifacts at the Levi Jordan Plantation that help enlighten historians about what life was like there and elsewhere for settlers and the enslaved. Burying half of that picture is a disservice to those brought here against their will and anyone who respects the importance of accurately portraying history.
