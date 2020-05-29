Angleton leaders trying to silence residents
A recent letter to the editor from Bruce Bollock alerts the public to government’s attempts to limit state constitutional rights such as freedom of speech. At an Angleton City Council meeting May 12, Mayor Jason Perez admitted he asked for an Item 24 to be added to the agenda.
This 15-page iItem 24, “City of Angleton Council Relations Policy,” defines and changes the council policies, specifically the ones with media and the citizens, limiting citizens speech before City Council. See section V, numbers 1 through 4, with No. 2 “Protocol for Addressing City Council” proposing citizens may only address council regarding agenda items only. You will no longer be able to appear at council meetings and discuss your drainage or trash issues. No. 4, “Protocol regarding complaints against City personnel” denies citizens’ rights to make negative comments on any personnel or council member or staff by name and doing so could result in “Disruption of meetings by word or actions of any person may result in removal from the meeting by law enforcement officials.”
This is in spite of our U.S. First Amendment rights, our State Bill of Rights Article 1, Section 29, and HB2840, which is now Texas Government Code 551.007 (a-e). The City of Angleton also continues to deny, delay and fail to produce now some six open records requests on staff activities since Feb 3, 2020.
Independent government? Item 24 was tabled but will come up again. Attend the next City Council meeting to make any open comments.
Larry Shaefer, Angleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.