Southside Elementary students had a ton of questions when I joined them for career day during their last week of school.
One little boy in the back asked what I’m sure he thought was the most important thing for him to learn that day.
“Miss, is your job fun?”
Sometimes, yes, I told him. Sometimes it’s stressful, but it’s never boring, I said. I love my job.
This week marked my 25th anniversary at The Facts — a literal lifetime. The intimidated newbie reporter who arrived fresh out of University of Texas journalism school became the seasoned senior reporter through trial and error and tough love from editors. She morphed into defiant city editor intent on not letting anything get by us, then to exhausted managing editor and mom to her own little babies and finally, publisher, in charge of the whole danged place.
Through it all, this building and these people, and you, our readers, have shaped me.
I didn’t tell that little boy at Southside Elementary that sometimes this job can beat you down, not because of difficult bosses or an unfair work environment — that has never been the case in my tenure here — but because you care so stinking much. You care so much, and bad things happen. When they do, it’s your job to jump in the middle of them, and when that happens, you can’t help but feel them.
The Woodhollow Apartment fire stands out as the toughest case I ever covered, but there were others — images, smells, visceral grief. I won’t share them because I don’t want them to haunt you too. There were times when we watched neighbors tear each other apart, literally and figuratively, and reported crimes so horrible they are hard to comprehend. And there was that time a man escaped prison just ahead of Hurricane Ike. While people battened down or got out of town I kept thinking “what about that guy?” He survived, was recaptured and had one hell of a story to tell our reporter.
Tropical Storm Allison’s floods, Hurricane Rita’s gridlock and Hurricane Ike’s near miss were but warmups for Hurricane Harvey and the devastating floods the year before. Yet even then, we had no idea 2020 would bring global pandemic, isolation, death and precarious times.
Then there are external pressures that affect the business — the economy’s wild swings, discovery of shale gas that swung the pendulum back in Brazoria County’s favor and opened up a new wave of development. At the paper, we have navigated the migration of readership from wholly print to a large chunk online, and right now are battling inflation that has greatly bloated our cost to do business.
Yet here we are, outlasting all that.
Navigating the hard stuff has afforded me a front-row seat to a quarter-century of highlights.
On Friday, I spoke to another room full of students, this time UT Center for Excellence in Editing trainees, about community journalism. Our facilitator, a mentor from my days as a student there, asked us panelists to describe community.
I spouted off some things about industry, which drives our economy, and how The Facts plays a vital role in uniting lower Brazoria County. That stuff is important, but it’s people who make a community, and we have some of the best.
Time and again, we see Brazoria County residents rise up in support of a cause, bagging sand, mucking out houses, or throwing together benefits for neighbors down on their luck. Our Shop Local Shop Strong initiative has had a huge impact. Why? Because people stepped in to support it.
We also see our young people achieve great things and give back to the communities that raised them. Just look at the special section this weekend honoring our Facts Show Up scholarship winners. Lake Jackson native Shannon Whitley and her Show Up Foundation made that happen, and readers showed up too, in nominating deserving young people.
I don’t know how many more years I’ll be here. None of us do. While I am, though, I am committed to carrying out the mission statement we established years ago.
To maintain a profitable newspaper, so we can continue to serve the community for the next 100 years.
To help promote and maintain a prosperous, vibrant Brazoria County.
To tell the truth, even when it’s hard, without regard to wealth, connections, power or influence.
Thanks for sticking with us.
