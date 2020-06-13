Maria Attar doesn’t see herself as a leader, she told Assistant Managing Editor Maddy McCarty when interviewed in her home this week. Her voice is small.
But Ray Attar, his wife Maria and the rest of those left grieving after the death of three young adults and a baby at Woodhollow Apartments in 2000, then furious at the release of the murderer who started the fire, provoked change.
Their outcry at the travesty that convicted murderer Sadie Proffitt would be released on medical parole just nine years into a 60-year sentence clearly helped to change an unjust system. Just look at the numbers McCarty reported in a front-page story today.
We don’t know exactly what happened at the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, or with leadership in Austin following Proffitt’s 2011 release to a nursing home. No laws changed, but it is clear by looking at the sharp decline in medical releases that someone heard the voices of the families, police officers and firefighters touched by this case forever and took on the cause. It’s not easy to chart systemic change that comes through influence and unconventional channels, but perseverance and power have to go hand in hand to make change happen.
The Woodhollow Apartments case changed our community. It changed me as a person. From interviewing Mr. Attar while the ashes still smoldered, talking to Proffitt while police built a case against her to catching her stony glare as jailers led her away in cuffs after the verdict, I knew this case like no other The Facts has covered in my 23 years here.
Felicita Attar’s mother, Anna Gutierrez, welcomed me into her home to watch videos of her beautiful daughter at her wedding and of baby Omar’s first, and it turned out only, birthday celebration. Yvette Garcia showed me the ultrasound picture of baby Danny, who would be born months later, never having met his daddy.
I talked to people who had fought fires for decades who couldn’t sleep after that one, the deadliest in Lake Jackson’s history then and still, and police who worked long and hard to get an arrest. I documented as District Attorney Jeri Yenne passionately fought for conviction, the pleading, frightened words of Felicita Attar’s 911 call echoing in the big, ceremonial courtroom.
For them, and for me, Proffitt’s death bookends this tragic case. It came nine years after the parole board disregarded a jury’s wishes and released her to live in a nursing home where she knitted, surfed Facebook and made trips to the dollar store. They said she had a chronic, degenerative illness. So do a lot of people. What was clear was the state didn’t want to pay for her care, instead punting to federal programs like Medicare.
Not all medical releases are bad. Proffitt’s was. When she set fire to her husband’s body to make his death look like an accident and killed the family trapped upstairs, she took four lives and bruised a community.
The system still won’t release her parole file or tell us what ultimately killed her. For all we know it was something unrelated to the chronic illness that won her release.
The parole board would have been very happy had no one ever known Proffitt had been released. They didn’t even notify the victims when she was. Thankfully, things seem to have improved, for now.
Without a change in the law and consistent oversight, the number of medical releases for non-terminal cases could again spike. It’s up to all of us to watchdog our government and cry out when we see injustice, and to elect people with the passion and drive to go to bat for us to right wrongs.
Our voices, individually, might be small. But together we roar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.