Political gamesmanship combined with the expiration of terms has resulted in a lot of evolution on the Freeport Economic Development Corp. board in the last year. That has taken place while the agency has operated without an executive director to focus fully on the EDC’s efforts.
Those circumstances need to change for the agency and Freeport’s residents to benefit from the Freeport EDC’s efforts.
The EDC has consistently operated as a political entity in recent years, focused as much on achieving political goals as trying to expand the city’s business base. Disagreements between members, aired disagreeably, could be among the reasons companies and entrepreneurs are reluctant to set up shop in the city.
One of the remedies to that barrier would be to have the board set a solid pathway and hire a trusted executive director to carry it out. That top administrator should be adept at marketing, serve as the face of the city’s economic development efforts and — most importantly — be allowed to operate without the board’s routine interference in his or her efforts.
They have taken a step toward that aim, bringing in consultant Mike Barnes to guide a search and serve as interim director. His first meeting was this week.
It has been a year since the EDC board dismissed Courtland Holman as executive director. Much of Holman’s problem leading the agency came from the board’s politics and his frustrations with interference from its members. Personnel documents obtained by The Facts showed EDC board members thought Holman was bad-mouthing officials to potential businesses, leading to their no-confidence vote last July.
At that time, Councilman Jeff Pena, who since failed to win reappointment to the EDC board, gave a presentation on how the agency could fuel growth. He pointed to upcoming projects such as enhancements to the EDC property and the beach, neither of which gained any traction.
An executive director, with an agenda-setting board that didn’t meddle, could have seen those initiatives to fruition. That person could have seen to something as basic as ensuring the EDC’s website remained functional. Instead, more than $8,000 is being spent on revisions to make it usable and relevant.
A short-term consultant is not enough to put the EDC back on course. A full-time leader — with an emphasis on leader — and a board that will set a course and get out of the way will better allow business recruitment efforts to succeed.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.