Editor’s note: Paul Geisler, who recently retired as pastor as Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Jackson, has joined The Facts as a contributing columnist. His goal, he said, is “lifting up different and various voices from around the community, including but not limited to the elderly and the poor. We have lots of ‘common folk.’ that have very important and interesting stories to hear.” Look for his pieces each week.
One of my teachers in elementary school sat with me at recess and pointed upward. “If you wait patiently and watch carefully,” she said, “you can see the clouds move.” That 10-year-old accepted her challenge, and I’ve appreciated her insight ever since.
A camp counselor once directed the group I was leading to stop along the path in the woods and observe a rotting log. He asked us to take some time to examine what we saw and record up to 75 things happening there.
My intern supervisor and I attended a ladies’ social gathering one morning, and he asked me afterward, “What did you learn from that?” I started thinking of the names of the women around the table and to whom they were each related. He then mentioned the issues they discussed, their family concerns, their health issues, their points of joy and their points of anger. He had learned a lot more than the simple details of who had attended.
All of these instructors helped me learn to listen to the world around me more carefully. They taught me to “hear voices.” I don’t mean inner messages from deep down in my conscience and not some form of supernatural presence hovering around. These mentors raised my awareness of the world around me. I have become more aware of the people, the things, and the situations and circumstances in my environment that often lie hidden yet very present, sometimes very beautiful and often very powerful as well.
Now I can still see the clouds moving, though sometimes I have to take some time to notice. Once in a while I pause to watch butterflies scamper between brightly colored blooms. And sometimes I give in to the urge to take a photo of them, usually scaring them off and losing the effect. And I listen more deeply to conversations around me, not always picking up all the nuances but still aware of and respecting the interrelationships present.
I also have begun to realize that many voices and other aspects of our surroundings go unnoticed or even ignored. We live among many “invisible” populations. People over the age of 60 remark how quickly and easily they seem to have become invisible in their local environments. As people advance even more in age, families often pay less attention, instead of more.
For over 50 years, our society had considered itself affluent, yet we continue to look past the poverty that exists — and continues to grow — around us. Locally, the Society of St. Stephen helps with rental assistance and utility bills to residents in Brazosport ISD with modest donations of $150, or perhaps as much as $200. They spend over $40,000 each year serving these “invisible” poor people.
Every day we engage some very visible people in conversations and discussions — polite words for “arguments” and “fights.” We exchange tweets and texts in ALL CAPS, leading some to plead, “I can’t hear you! You’re shouting too loudly!” We may hear the issues, but we completely miss the persons behind the concerns.
OK, I’ve moved far beyond the clouds and butterflies, but maybe they’re not a bad place to go back to and try this all again. Hearing voices is an important art and skill worthy of cultivation. Listening to our environment — all aspects of it — requires patient time to explore, genuine respect for the “other,” and a true openness to what we may find. “If you wait patiently and watch carefully, you can see the clouds move.”
