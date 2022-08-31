Texas i nsurance regulators did right by affected windstorm policyholders who could have found themselves unprotected when their insurer went belly up.
Weston Insurance, based in Coral Gables, Florida, is being dissolved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. That agency determined Weston had included an affiliated captive firm in support of its operations, something that regulators had not approved.
A captive company insures risks of its parent, affiliated companies, controlled unaffiliated businesses, or a combination thereof. With that affiliate’s capital removed, Weston did not have the minimum resources required to meet Florida regulators’ threshold.
In a July phone call, Weston’s leadership admitted they were insolvent and its board approved being placed into receivership, through which the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation would liquidate the company.
All of that means that Sept. 7, every windstorm policy Weston issues would be canceled. In Texas, that affects more than 30,000 policyholders, including 23,000 along the Gulf Coast — just as the height of hurricane season arrives in the Gulf of Mexico.
In response, the Texas Department of Insurance is waiving some of the usual windstorm insurance rules for Weston policyholders who convert to a Texas Windstorm Insurance Association policy. Perhaps most important among the waivers is that policies issued less than 30 days before a tropical system forms in the Gulf will still be covered.
TWIA also will allow payment plans and not require a down payment, easing the burden for those who don’t have spare hundreds of dollars laying around to pay the full premium. Weston policyholders will have until Nov. 6 to change over their coverage to a TWIA.
From our conversations with local independent agents, the number of Brazoria County homeowners with Weston policies is significant.
“They had a lot of policies in our area, and many of those policies had been in TWIA,” Neal Insurance Agency owner Clyde Neal said. “Some agencies had moved those policies into Weston for a better rate and what they hoped to be more stability. However, Weston became financially unstable and had to shut down operations. The State Board on Insurance and TWIA have tried to keep policyholders from suffering from lack of coverage.”
Without state regulators putting out their emergency order making it easier and more affordable to switch to TWIA policies, county residents would have found themselves in a world of hurt should a tropical storm or hurricane take aim at our stretch of coast.
Texas insurance regulators are to be commended for acting quickly to protect Weston policyholders. Now it is up to those with coverage from Weston to act as soon as they can to convert their policies.
