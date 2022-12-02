It’s been awhile since anyone attended the Elizabethan Madrigal Feast at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. The last planned feast was in 2020 and obviously had to be canceled because of the pandemic. So you’ll have to forgive me for forgetting just how grand an event it is.
We attended the feast on Sunday and were thoroughly entertained and well served. The event is the result of the coming together of many talented people, most all of them volunteers, who bring Brazoria County an entertainment and dining experience of the highest order. There are musicians who play the live music, some of the best vocal talents you’ll ever hear in person, dancers and actors, even the servers are performers in character. The youngest volunteer is always a local infant who plays baby Jesus. There’s just something about a live portrayal of baby Jesus that brings tears to my eyes every time.
For your ticket price you get not just a show but an experience in the Dow Arena Theatre at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, utterly transformed to Warwick Castle. The event includes a three-course meal and a play. This year that play is Shakespeare’s As You Like It, with a meal from the new Grazia Italian Kitchen in Lake Jackson. The play is presented in parts, with vocal performances and dancing interspersed throughout, and it’s a wonderful way to welcome the season.
I even got into the action when performer Barry Finley pulled me in to gallop around the room during one of the audience participation parts of the show. I was out of breath, but I laughed the entire time at the silliness of it all.
Full disclosure, I volunteer on the board for the Center for the Arts and Sciences, but I have enjoyed the performances of these talented folks for much longer than that.
If you are a lover of the arts or just want to experience the level of talent we have right here in southern Brazoria County, take my recommendation and go. Madrigal runs tonight and Sunday and next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $100 for some shows and $85 for the Thursday night and Sunday shows and can be found at bcfas.org/emf or by calling the box office during business hours Monday through Friday.
Go hungry. You will get your money’s worth and come away with a renewed appreciation of the work these volunteers put in to make this event incredible.
Readers dictate Facts coverage
This is the time of year I wish for more staff.
If I’m being honest, that’s every time of year, but right now, this weekend and next in particular, there are dozens more worthwhile community events than we have the bandwidth to cover. We have shared plans for as many as we could, so you can attend if you choose, plan to cover as many as we can and recap others we can’t physically attend this weekend.
That’s where you come in. If you have planned an event or have suggestions for something we should cover, send us an email or give us a call. Your input shapes our coverage. If it’s important to you, it’s important to us.
We prioritize breaking news and public safety, shine a light on government spending and amplify the good in our communities. Sometimes big news pushes planned feature stories down on our priority list, but that doesn’t mean we don’t find them important.
How do we know if we have hit the mark on the correct balance of news, features and other content? Well, we know when you tell us.
I corresponded with a reader this week after she sent a letter to the editor. She didn’t really want a letter published, but she thought that was the way to reach us with a concern. She wanted to know why we didn’t include addresses of businesses in our Shop Local Shop Strong section. She was pretty surprised when she got an email back from me, at my individual email address. We had a great back and forth and because of her I included addresses in the business column I wrote this week.
Your opinion matters. We write for our readers, not our sources, so please let us know what you would like to see more of in the newspaper. If we disagree or can’t deliver it, we’ll certainly talk about it, and that will inform our decision making going forward.
You can find the newspaper’s main number at the end of this column, as well as my direct email address. You can also send news tips to news@thefacts.com or our managing editor, michael.morris@thefacts.com.
