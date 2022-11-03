I have to get this off my chest. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with the story you ran (“Cavander’s coming to mall,” Oct. 26), but I think that many (respectfully, including you) are missing the bigger picture here. Or what may even be considered a smaller picture as you’d have to be there to see this.
To those unfamiliar with it, El Chico may just be a building/restaurant that has been there for a long time. I believe that their loyalty, their ability to stay in business in one location for such a long period of time, and to withstand all of the tribulations over the last 44 years especially COVID, deserve to be recognized, but so much more is at stake here. Inside those doors, there is a kind of magic. El Chico is a place that generations have grown up with and bonded over. My mom began eating there as a young adult, I grew up with my parents taking me and my siblings there (99-cent kids meals every Thursday!), and now I’ve grown up and have a baby of my own who I’d planned on continuing that tradition with. This will be lost. Tradition.
By technicality, El Chico is a chain restaurant. However, the next-closest location to Brazoria County is Dallas. This one has never felt like a corporate-run chain restaurant. The management there has poured their heart and soul dedicating remarkable amounts of time and energy into it. The public doesn’t see them meeting delivery trucks at 3 a.m. Or staying until after midnight to get everything done. Or coming in early to decorate for the holiday. Or coming in at 8 a.m. to begin cooking from scratch (they don’t even have a microwave!). Many of their employees have dedicated their lives to this place.
I have seen them weeping for what they are losing, and it is not money.
El Chico has cultivated a community within its walls. There is no other place I can think of where the management has stayed the same for 43 years. Most of the waiters, waitresses and kitchen staff have stayed for many years as well. To have the employee retention rate they do means they are doing something right. This feeling of “doing right” and community extends beyond its band of employees, though. They remember your order. They remember your name. They are personable. They greet you with a smile and it helps on a bad day.
There is a story behind this that isn’t being told. You asked neighboring businesses, mall management, corporate, etc. and essentially came back with nothing. I believe there’s a story there as well with the injustice, the secrecy, the lack of answers, the need-to-know basis and the apparent deals to keep quiet about it, but that one doesn’t deserve to be told right now. They don’t care. Read through the Facebook comments. Go into the restaurant. Go to their gate just before 11 a.m. and see the table waiting for them to open. Ask people . Ask the community.
Talk with the woman who says they are one of her only options to eat out because of her health condition.
With the woman who worked there to put herself through college, obtained a degree, and yet stayed because she loves her job so much.
With the family who celebrated their father’s last birthday there before he passed.
With the married couple who had their first date there.
With the woman who takes her children because it’s quiet and her children are autistic.
With the woman who says they welcome her and her schizophrenic daughter.
With the many special needs people they have hired.
With the loss of El Chico, the community and other local businesses need to be prepared to extend the same grace and welcoming arms and offers of employment to these employees who are being affected.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.