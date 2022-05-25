The c riticism being launched over Jones Creek’s allocation of money to work on a private road has spent too much time focused on who owned the road instead of the mistake that will cost the village $8,000 that could have been spent elsewhere.
The road in question is Arrington Lane, which both city officials and the property’s owners have thought for decades was a city road, officials told us. The consistency of the explanation supports its plausibility, that village aldermen rubber-stamped a prepared list of what they thought were all public roads.
People immediately jumped on the fact the property is owned by the wife of Freeport City Councilman Troy Brimage, a person who is familiar with being connected to local government controversies. Only Brimage apparently is just a bystander in what happened, and pointing the finger at him distracts from the village’s waste of taxpayers’ money, whether intentional or not.
Arrington Lane bisects property that has been in the Arrington family going back decades, according to Brazoria County Appraisal District records. The property, originally owned by Sabrina Arrington Brimage’s parents, Bill and Barbara Arrington, was placed into a trust for their two children in 1994. It transferred to Sabrina Brimage’s ownership with her mother’s death in 2015.
Her parents always believed the road on which a small home has stood since 1950 belonged to Jones Creek, not the family, Sabrina Brimage said.
“What I understood was that road belonged to the Village of Jones creek. It has a street sign like all of the other street signs in the village,” Sabrina Brimage said. “Corey (Thomas, an alderman) called me and asked me if I knew I owned that road. I’ve always been told by my parents that it belonged to the village of Jones Creek and my dad even told me they maintained it.”
Until that revelation, the project wasn’t noteworthy — the village received its federal Community Development Block Grant and allocated it to work on several city roads for which it bought material and county crews provided the equipment and labor under an interlocal agreement. It’s a standard process every municipality in the county follows.
Village leaders ordered the work on Arrington Lane to stop, but because it improperly used grant money, it must repay the county for the resources it put into the work. Assistant District Attorney Mary Shine pegs that cost at about $8,000.
With drainage concerns and other roads needing work, the $8,000 could have been used elsewhere. The money is lost and will have to come from village taxpayers, which is where the displeasure really should be directed, honest mistake or not.
