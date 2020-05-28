Regardless how it’s packaged, Lake Jackson’s “no-camping” ordinance has the whiff of criminalizing people for being homeless.
City leaders recently discussed a draft ordinance aimed at keeping homeless people out of public places. It is expected to come before Lake Jackson City Council for first reading at its next meeting.
It would be easy to slap the city for the ordinance, but it also wouldn’t be hard to blame them. People are making themselves at home under the pavilion on South Parking Place and stashing their belonging under overpasses, in parks and other public sites. Having seen what can happen in larger cities, Lake Jackson wants to address the issue of homelessness before it gets out of control.
The problem is there are few remedies beyond trying to get the homeless to move along. Southern Brazoria County has extremely limited resources to help the homeless, and many of them don’t want the help because it requires following rules.
Mental illness also factors into why people are homeless. At least one-quarter of the U.S. homeless population has a mental health issue, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Others have a problem with addiction.
Without a concerted regional effort to find a better way to address homelessness at its root causes, the only reasonable action is to view it as a public health and safety problem.
Lake Jackson’s draft ordinance, drawn up by City Attorney Sherri Russell, instructs people not to put up a structure or store personal items, she said. If they do, the city would tell them to pick it up and move along, or the city will pick up unattended stored items and destroy them in 30 days if unclaimed, Russell said.
Public property includes, but is not limited to, public rights-of-way, parks, lands and government buildings and facilities, according to the draft ordinance.
Violating the ordinance would be a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the draft. Most likely, the homeless would have to serve out that fine behind bars, again removing them from the streets.
Lake Jackson is not alone in struggling to deal with the homeless. In Freeport, a group of homeless is set up on the dead-end road between Arlan’s and Hopper Field. Businesses in a Clute shopping center complained about homeless hanging out around their storefronts and camping in the woods behind the center.
Each has followed what it believes is the best response, all of them qualifying as “out of sight, out of mind” solutions that do little more than make the community feel better.
The ordinance expected to be adopted in Lake Jackson fits that mold, turning an act of destitution into one worthy of a criminal citation. Regardless of the well-meaning motivation, we should be uncomfortable with that.
