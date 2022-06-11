Local editorials and opinion columns are as much a hallmark of a quality newspaper as a good police report, in my humble, um, opinion, but the way journalists are crafting and presenting such pieces is evolving.
Gannett, a chain of 250 newspapers, announced this week it would move away from a traditional editorial page in every issue, instead focusing on quality editorials fewer times a week.
They plan to sever ties with nationally syndicated voices that up to now have been staples on their pages, much like they are on ours, in favor of more hyper-local takes written by hometown voices.
It’s a policy “strongly suggested,” not dictated to individual papers within the chain, but it speaks to the company’s priorities moving forward.
What drove that change? Well it’s clear to most of us it was at least, in part, a cost-saving measure, as newspapers deal with skyrocketing cost of paper, ink and aluminum plates we need to put out print issues. Cutting an editorial page means, well, cutting a page, and across 250 papers, one page three or four times a week will add up quickly, to say nothing of the savings from dropping those syndicated columns we talked about. It’s also likely a result of smaller staffs. They would rather produce fewer quality pieces than more that don’t say much or are careless.
The result of the announcement has been predictable and familiar gnashing of the teeth amongst journalism types. Are we abdicating our responsibility to our communities if we don’t publish an opinion page in every issue?
Gannett officials, however, say the change is reader-driven. Reader polls and industry studies, they say, have shown that readers don’t want to be lectured, are tired of pieces that stoke division without offering solutions and repeat partisan talking points they can get from any number of other news sources.
I did an internal poll of my own after reading this news on Poynter.org, a site for journalists about journalism, asking newsroom leaders around our company what they thought of Gannett’s move. While we differed on some of the finer points, we agreed on this — a newspaper’s leadership should, well, lead, by helping to identify priorities for its community and holding those in power to account if they fall short.
A newspaper should have well-thought-out opinion pieces that clearly are labeled as such, and should welcome and publish differing viewpoints, especially if they are vary from those espoused by the paper. Those topics ought to most often be local, or they ought to be state or national issues of local interest.
They should seek to inform or inspire, not to degrade or divide. They should be original, or at least shed new light on a worn topic, not exist as tired tropes repurposed to fill space.
We should provide space for voices from differing communities, not only welcoming them, but seeking them out so the page is representative of our area.
Enough of what I think. What do you think? Are opinion pages in newspapers valuable to you?
Drop me an email or write a letter to the editor. I love hearing from you.
