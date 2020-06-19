THE DEN
Ah, a quiet, dark and wet evening with soft music from the Prussian Army Marching Band, and …
Odd, someone is knocking at my front door. I open the door and there stands a man in a trench coat, collar turned up, hat pulled low, dark glasses.
“The pelican is known to hiccup on Fridays.” he says. I start to close the door. “Wait. Isn’t this 122 Spider Bite Drive?” I reply, “That’s across the street. The Machiavelli house.” He looks surprised. “Oh, then I’ll have to kill you.”
I start to close the door and dial 911.
“Wait,” he says. “Your disguise can’t fool me. You really are Osgood Machiavelli. I am known as Grassy Knoll, and I came to warn you about the Great Conspiracy. Deep State is planning a coup to oust our leader. It’s called Election Day. They go way back. Did you know that people never saw Vice President Andrew Johnson and John Wilkes Booth at the same time?”
I close the door, but begin looking into the growing army of conspiracy theorists. Like Alex Jones, who claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School murders were a “false flag” attack perpetrated by the government, “no one died” and the victims were “child actors.” Then we have Glenn Beck, who said the Boston Marathon bombing was a cover-up. Jones and Beck could do their radio shows and social medial rants from anywhere. Both looked around to find a place to live with like-minded conspiratorial souls. Both chose Texas — Dallas and Austin, to be exact.
The conspiracies go on. Hillary Clinton engineered the terrorists’ raid in Benghazi, Roswell’s space visitors held in a deep freeze, the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.
Such fakes are not harmless. On Oct. 30, 2016, a Twitter account claimed the NYPD had discovered a pedophilia ring and sex trafficking linked to members of the Democratic Party, based in the basement of Comet Ping Pong, a restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland. On Dec. 4, 2016, Edgar Maddison Welch shot his way into the Comet Ping Pong, where, he believed, the children were being held in a network of tunnels. He found no captive children in the restaurant’s basement; in fact, Comet Ping Pong doesn’t even have a basement.
The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a barrage of misinformation and public distrust that has led the World Health Organization to warn of an “infodemic.” For example, Instagram posts suggested the coronavirus was planned by Bill Gates on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. In Alabama, Facebook posts claimed sick patients were secretly helicoptered into the state. Foremost is our Conspirator in Chief, President Donald Trump. He pushed Barak Obama’s birth in Kenya. He claimed 3 million to 5 million people cost him the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by voting illegally. Specifically, he claimed he narrowly lost to Hillary in 2016 in New Hampshire because thousands of people were illegally bused there from Massachusetts. He charged that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was responsible for the death of a female staffer in 2001. Wind turbines cause cancer. He said there was something “very fishy” about the suicide of Bill Clinton’s Deputy White House counsel Vincent W. Foster.
The Black Lives Matter movement saw Trump move in. A little background: One America News aired a segment that presented, as news, a totally false theory about a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, Martin Gugino, a longtime peace activist. We’ve seen to exhaustion the TV shot of Gugino being knocked to the ground by Buffalo police during a demonstration. He was hospitalized after bleeding from his head. Trump picked up the OANN report and tweeted to his 82 million followers that Gugino was “an ANTIFA provocateur.” “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Could be a setup?”
What is One America News? Kristian Rouz, who narrated the sequence, is a Russian native who has also worked for Sputnik, a Kremlin-controlled news outlet. And ANTIFA? It’s an anti-fascists group that right-wing conspirators claim is made up of left-wing terrorists, although no one knows who they are. We can rank ANTIFA up there with the deep state, Easter bunny, tooth fairy and objectivity in Fox News.
There is another knock on my door. It’s him again. “You know that vaccinations cause autism and Jeffrey Epstein was murdered by Rachel Maddow? Did I mention Elvis is in Argentina?”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.