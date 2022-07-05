For all the festivities we build around America’s Independence Day, the true meaning of the holiday is too often drowned out by the sizzle of burgers on the grill and fireworks bursting in air.
We appreciate that West Columbia’s Hometown Celebration, a three-year-old event organized by Mattson-Ringgold American Legion Post 503, makes sure it includes a tribute to the nation’s birth with the bounce houses and other activities.
Dietrich von Biedenfeld, a former city councilman who teaches business law at the University of Houston, took on the task Monday of reminding residents of the ideals written into our founding documents. They are not just pieces of paper, he said, but calls to action for everyone who believes in the concept of liberty — both personal and national.
“I think July 4 is a great time to remember our founding documents and remind ourselves again that these are action calls,” Biedenfeld said during Monday’s program at the Legion post. “These are not dead words. These are words we need to live by.”
Those documents contain words we throw around freely without recognition of their true meaning. We consider them bestowing upon each American personal freedoms as our God-given right while omitting the requirement of personal responsibility that comes with it. We equate the “tyranny” of getting a speeding ticket with the true tyranny evidenced in Russia, China, Myanmar and elsewhere.
Americans need to heed the call to action both in the founding documents and dispersed by von Biedenfeld in his speech. It requires removing the documents from aloft above our heads and placing them before our eyes, learning anew what they say and — more importantly — what they mean.
“I encourage a call of action that is the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which are living documents,” Biedenfeld said. “They are documents we read and put away, but they should be brushed off more than once a year. These inspirational words in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence give the words we know from Booker T. Washington, that if you want to lift yourself up, you first must lift up others.”
On our front page today, we shared the story of a mass induction ceremony that took place last week in Lake Jackson. Young adults took their oath to protect us and our way of life against enemies “both foreign and domestic.” They recognize doing so requires putting their own lives at risk so as to preserve ours — and the way of life and freedoms we enjoy.
Their act reinforces the truth that to fulfill our founders’ goals requires unity of purpose, to place love of country and our fellow countrymen among our own pursuits of happiness. To understand, in more modern terms, that we all are in this together against far greater enemies than each other.
