Today is Tuesday, July 19, the 200th day of 2022. There are 165 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight: On July 19 , 2005, President George W. Bush announced his choice of federal appeals court judge John G. Roberts Jr.

1812, during the War of 1812, the First Battle of Sackets Harbor in Lake Ontario resulted in an American victory as U.S. naval forces repelled a British attack.

In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.

In 1975, the Apollo and Soyuz space capsules that were linked in orbit for two days separated.

In 1980, the Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the military intervention in Afghanistan.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

In 2006, prosecutors reported that Chicago police beat, kicked, shocked or otherwise tortured scores of Black suspects from the 1970s to the early 1990s to try to extract confessions from them.

In 2016, Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: “This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election

